How the power play overs helped Punjab beat Chennai

The Power Play overs did the trick for Punjab Kings on Sunday against Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium. In their innings, having been asked to bat first after CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss, PBKS raced to 72 for the loss of two wickets when the field restrictions were in place.

PBKS bowlers were so disciplined in their Power Play overs that they contained CSK to 27 for four.

PBKS No. 4 batsman from England, Liam Livingstone, inflicted most of the damage on the CSK bowlers, especially their inexperienced left-arm medium-pacer from Maharashtra, the Rajasthan-born Mukesh Choudhary.

PBKS rode on their maximum scoring shots in the Power Play overs to take the total to 180 for eight and defend it quite handsomely, winning by 54 runs.

Having seen totals in the previous two matches chased successfully – Delhi Capitals overhauling Mumbai Indians’ 177/5 and Lucknow Super Giants surpassing CSK’s 210/7 three nights ago – at the Brabourne Stadium, it seemed that CSK would get past PBKS total. For that, they needed to get off to a good start and score the maximum in the Power Play overs, like PBKS did earlier.

However, that was not to be. Debutant medium-pacer from Himachal, Vaibhav Arora bowled a tidy first over to Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad, not giving any boundary. Off the second, South Africa’s premier pacer, Kagiso Rabada struck in his first over, Gaikwad edging straight to first slip.

What worked wonders for PBKS was that Arora, who seemed that he may be an easy target for the in-form CSK batsman Uthappa and the Englishman Moeen Ali, struck in his second over, getting rid of Uthappa. Having been flicked by Uthappa for four, Arora marginally changed his line and struck in the same over as the Karnataka right-hander top-edged a flick and was caught by Mayank Agarwal, running to his right from mid-off.

Arora took his second wicket in his third over by having the dangerous Ali play on, the English left-hander playing away from his body and slicing it to his wickets. It was 22 for three in 4.4 overs, which soon became 23 for four in 5.3 overs, Jadeja also got an inside edge on to his stumps in left-arm medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh’s first over.

So much was the pressure mounting on the CSK batsmen after scoring very negligible total in the Power Play that their batsmen had to go for shots and not get into a shell. Tall left-hander Shivam Dube was ready to do that, but another key CSK batsman, Ambati Rayudu fell cheaply in Odean Smith’s first over, the West Indies’ right-arm medium-pacer bouncing the batsman and taking the glove en route to the wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma’s gloves. From 36 for five in 7.3 overs, Dube’s powerful hitting kept PBKS’ hopes alive. But he could not singlehandedly do it for his team.

The impact of the Power Play overs was so immensely in PBKS’ favour that at the half-way stage, they were 109 for three while CSK were only 53 for five, paving the way for Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS’s big victory in their first visit to Brabourne Stadium this season.