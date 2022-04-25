How the Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers choked Mumbai for runs

When things don’t go your way for an extended period, no matter what you try, one tends to get frustrated. One can only sympathise with Mumbai Indians as not even the return to their fortress, Wankhede Stadium, for an IPL match could turn the tide in their favour.

Chasing 169 for their first win in their eighth match, Mumbai Indians were outplayed by brilliant spells of bowling by Lucknow Super Giants, especially between the eighth and the 12th overs in which they lost four wickets for 18 runs in the space of 26 deliveries.

Luck may have deserted MI as much as it has eluded Ishan Kishan, the ₹15.25 crore man at the February auctions. Struggling with scores after beginning the tournament with two fifties and followed them with scores of 14, 26, 3, 13, 0 before Sunday’s match, Kishan consumed 20 painstaking deliveries for his eight runs.

Such was Kishan’s luck that in his desperate effort to score, he chased leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s first delivery, introduced into the attack by his skipper KL Rahul in the eighth over, his cut took the under edge of the bat, bounced off the toe part of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s left boot and lobbed to Jason Holder at first slip. Such was Kishan’s frame of mind that he had reached the boundary line even as the third umpire took time to confirm that the ball had not touched the ground while bouncing off de Kock’s boot.

From a fighting 49 for no loss, with only MI skipper Rohit Sharma looking good with some punishing shots and a top-edged pull over long-leg for six off Holder, MI were 67 for four in quick time. Lanky left-arm medium-pacer Mohsin Khan cut short the talented teenager from South Africa, Dewald Brevis’s stay at the crease when he came back for his second over in the ninth of the innings, after opening the attack. Khan’s short and wide ball was cut by Brevis straight into the hands of third man, Dushmantha Chameera.

LSG skipper removed Bishnoi from the attack after one over and brought back left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya for his third over in the 10th of the innings. The Baroda spinner who until last year played all his IPL matches for Mumbai Indians, consumed his former skipper, Rohit Sharma, who top-edged a slog sweep to short third man. Rohit fell for 39 out of the team’s score of 58.

Until then the only batsman who was looking to score big, Rohit was also back in the pavilion, making it that much more difficult for the struggling MI.

Even amidst their ruins so far in the tournament, only Suryakumar Yadav looked to score runs. On the day, even he fell cheaply in the 12th over, when Rahul introduced off-break bowler Ayush Badoni for his only over of the match. Attempting to turn Badoni on the on-side, a leading edge to short cover resulted in Yadav’s downfall.

This crucial phase of MI losing four top-order batsmen gave LSG the upper hand, which they maintained till the end. Even though the left-handed promising talent, Tilak Verma and the veteran from West Indies, Kieron Pollard built a 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket, the asking rate was too hot for the two to handle under some disciplined bowling by LSG.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes