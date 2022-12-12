How Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh gave India a stunning win against Australia in 2nd women's T20I

Little might have Smriti Mandhana thought how her oft-mispronounced surname could lend itself to the iconic boom-boom-clap loop of Queen’s anthemic hit, We will rock you.

That the marriage between Bollywood and cricket would find expression in a rhyme of her own name would have been beyond teenager Richa Ghosh.

But on a night so trippy, in a match so tense, from a crowd so enthralled, anything other than a thunderous “Maan-dha-na, Maan-dha-na” and a dramatic “How’s the Ghosh? High, sir!” (a wordplay on a line from a Bollywood film) would have been a let-down. At least by Mumbai standards.

A barometer of how invested a cricket crowd in Mumbai usually is in a match is the creativity they channel through their chants. On Sunday night, a section of the 47,000-strong turnout at the DY Patil Stadium showcased that gift for crazy during India’s Super-Over win against Australia in the series-levelling second T20I.

Smriti Mandhana made 28 runs off 22 balls in the first match of the ongoing T20I series at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter/Mandhana_Smriti)

As Mandhana and Ghosh strode to the middle for what was India’s maiden appearance in a one-over eliminator in T20Is, hundreds to the left of the media box let rip the two rallying calls. Their claps thundered in percussive symphony, their voices boomed in unison. The result: creativity on steroids.

The action on the pitch was no less psychedelic. Ghosh went boom first ball, whacking debutant Heather Graham, Australia’s best bowler on the night, for a six over long-on. Mandhana, with by far the best seat in the house then, remembers what that hit felt like.

“When Richa started first up [with a] six, I was, like, full pumping. I was excited,” she said after the match. “I am not a very out-there person whom people will understand what’s going on in my head, but that first six was so massive, I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Ball two, Ghosh went bust. Her mistimed shot was gobbled up by medium-pacer Graham under the night sky.

Then India captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined her deputy, Mandhana, on the crease. Another wicket would have brought India’s innings to an end immediately. The hosts had a tight rope to walk, so Mandhana and Harmanpreet adopted a safety-first approach: fours, not sixes, is what they aimed for.

Back on strike after a single, Mandhana implemented that mantra straight away, lofting one over cover for four. The next ball brought out a vintage Mandhana extra-cover six. The DY Patil Stadium crowd descended into delirium. Mandhana’s stocks as the premier batter of the team rose further.

She would have had a third boundary on the bounce. Except, Beth Mooney, having earlier put on a 158-run unbeaten stand with Tahlia McGrath, Australia’s highest in T20Is, intercepted a four with a most impossible mid-air split to keep the ball in play.

Overthrows then took India’s tally to three off the last ball, 20 off the Super Over overall, and Mandhana’s haul to 13 off 3, to go with her 79 off 49 during the regulation 20 overs. “I was just really, really blank,” she said of her state of mind through the three balls she faced in the Super Over.

The equanimity hallmark of her style of play, and personality, shone through at the most crucial phase of her 100th T20I innings. The virtues that underpinned her match-winning 61 in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games semi-final against England in August became Player of the Match Mandhana’s biggest allies on Sunday, just when India needed them: bat long, take the innings deep, do the bulk of the scoring.

But even for someone as big on visualisation as Mandhana, she could have barely envisaged a batting flourish so majestic, a segue from a scratchy 22-ball 28 from two nights ago so emphatic.

“I will be lying if I say I visualised these sorts of things. And I don't lie a lot,” she said, grinning. “…Not even in my dreams I had imagined that we will end up having a Super Over and with the likes of Richa and Shafali [Verma ahead of me on the power-hitting pecking order], I'll be going in to bat.

“So, that was also weird, a kind of thing I didn't expect. I would have loved to do something like this, but I had not actually visualised it. But now that this has happened, maybe I will start visualising it, knowing that I could do this (pull it off).”

Australia’s chase in the Super Over wasn’t short on drama either. In a sequence of 4,1,W,1,4,6, it was the fall of Ashleigh Gardner that had Australia eventually fall short by just four runs. The planning behind the wicket was as last-minute as the result was astounding.

As pacer Renuka Singh, the unlikely leader of India’s current attack who debuted only a year ago during the Australia tour, prepared to charge in for her third delivery of the over, the captain stepped in. Harmanpreet summoned Radha Yadav, one of the team’s best fielders, and had her stationed at an unusually straight long-off.

Quite out of character, though, Radha had dropped three catches across the two matches until then. But when Gardner lofted one straight down her throat in the Super Over, Radha clung on to it. Redemption for her and vindication for her captain’s move came at the expense of a runless delivery for Australia. A matter of fine margins decided India’s four-run victory.

If bonkers is your thing, you had to be at this match. For the cricket, the crowd, the chants.

Luck-riding. Nail biting. Tied match. Fried brains. This T20I had it all.

All in the frame of the institutionalized madness of 40 overs and then 20 beyond it. All within a combined run tally of a whopping 374 runs in regular time, before another 36 followed.

Australia had posted a mammoth 187 after being sent in on a belter of a track. India looked them in the eye and structured an unusually calculated, commensurate reply. World champions vs Asian champions. Consistency vs consistent volatility. Serial major event winners vs chronic major event runners-up. All the qualifiers that have come to best describe the two teams petered out to insignificance on the night.

At the centre of India pulling level with an opponent peerless in this era, were their opener, Mandhana, and No. 5 Ghosh. Incandescent in their individual brilliance, they batted all of six balls in each other’s company, across regular time and the Super Over. Yet it was their combined belligerence – in part of No. 7 Devika Vaidya, too – that kept India from bottling it again.

Of the 16.3 overs Mandhana stayed in the middle during the chase, she scored 79 of India’s 148 runs. When Ghosh walked out to bat, India needed 46 to win off 25 balls. By then, the two pillars of the team’s batting — Mandhana and Harmanpreet — were back in the hut, the former courtesy poor shot selection.

Unperturbed by the task at hand, Ghosh, 19, showed just what India missed by not picking her in the squad for the Commonwealth Games, when in the final they found themselves in a similar situation, against the same opponent.

"When I got out, I told Richa, "Khatam karke aana hain (you must get the job done)". And the way she said, "Haan, didi (yes, sister)", I just felt she's going to do something special; it's just the feeling you get,” said Mandhana. “And, uff, what shots she hit! It was amazing to see. I would have loved to be on the other end when she was hitting it, maybe I will try next time not to hit a stupid shot.”

Australia had come into this game riding an unbeaten streak of 25 matches across formats this year. Four of those involved India, who had ended their world record 26-ODI winning run in September last year.

On Sunday, India’s youth and experienced played in sync to stall the march of the world’s best team yet again in a contest for the ages, before a turnout without precedence for women’s cricket in recent years in India. The next time Mandhana, Ghosh, Renuka and Vaidya — each one of them, the whole team — visualises their path towards the elusive World Cup glory, this one game will likely take pride of place in their mental mantelpiece.