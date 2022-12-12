 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh gave India a stunning win against Australia in 2nd women's T20I

Annesha Ghosh
Dec 12, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST

On Sunday, India’s youth and experienced played in sync to stall the march of the world’s best team yet again in a contest for the ages, before a turnout without precedence for women’s cricket in recent years in India.

Smriti Mandhana made 28 runs off 22 balls in the first match of the ongoing T20I series at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter/Mandhana_Smriti)

Little might have Smriti Mandhana thought how her oft-mispronounced surname could lend itself to the iconic boom-boom-clap loop of Queen’s anthemic hit, We will rock you.

That the marriage between Bollywood and cricket would find expression in a rhyme of her own name would have been beyond teenager Richa Ghosh.

But on a night so trippy, in a match so tense, from a crowd so enthralled, anything other than a thunderous “Maan-dha-na, Maan-dha-na” and a dramatic “How’s the Ghosh? High, sir!” (a wordplay on a line from a Bollywood film) would have been a let-down. At least by Mumbai standards.

A barometer of how invested a cricket crowd in Mumbai usually is in a match is the creativity they channel through their chants. On Sunday night, a section of the 47,000-strong turnout at the DY Patil Stadium showcased that gift for crazy during India’s Super-Over win against Australia in the series-levelling second T20I.

As Mandhana and Ghosh strode to the middle for what was India’s maiden appearance in a one-over eliminator in T20Is, hundreds to the left of the media box let rip the two rallying calls. Their claps thundered in percussive symphony, their voices boomed in unison. The result: creativity on steroids.