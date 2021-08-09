MARKET NEWS

sports-trends

How much is Messi worth? What PSG may pay the star footballer after his tearful exit from Barca

Lionel Messi broke down during his final press conference as a Barcelona player after the club announced that Messi will leave Barca as it could no longer afford him. Here's how much the star footballer might be paid after his emotional exit from Barca.

