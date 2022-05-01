How Mitchel Marsh's dismissal became the nail in the coffin for DC

Despite the fall of explosive openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, each a match-winner in his own right, for 5 and 3, respectively, in the first three overs, Delhi Capitals were still in the hunt against Lucknow Super Giants’ challenging total of 195 for three.

However, Marsh’s dismissal in the eighth over turned the scales back in LSG’s favour, from where they did not look back. Despite some big hits by Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell, the target was beyond DC’s reach. If at all anyone could have won the match for DC, it was Marsh, who recovered from Covid and was playing his second match since returning to action.

At the same venue, Wankhede Stadium, an identical target of 196 was chased down by Gujarat Titans in the last over four evenings ago. The pitch, though, was different. On Sunday, it was a fresh wicket never used in the 11 previous matches.

Marsh, who won the ICC T20 World Cup final for Australia last October with his batting exploits, looked to take the match away from LSG single-handedly. Marsh and DC captain Rishabh Pant took the score from 13 for two after three overs to 73 for three in the blink of an eye.

Their partnership of 60 in just 25 balls for the third wicket really unsettled the LSG bowlers. Whatever the LSG medium-pacers hurled at him were despatched to the ropes. It was Pant, who set the ball rolling by picking 19 runs in the fourth over, the first of left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya. Marsh took over by picking two sixes off Jason Holder’s first over, both effortless shots, one straight and the other flicked over square leg.

In the last over of Power Play, Marsh pulled Sri Lankan medium-pacer Dushmantha Chameera high over square leg, almost into the first tier of the Vijay Merchant Pavilion on the Western side. While it seemed the 30-year-old Western Australian was only at ease with the medium-pacers, he was comfortable against spin, picking leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for four with a neat horizontal shot.

However, Marsh’s dismissal for 37 in 20 balls with three fours and three sixes applied sudden brakes on the DC run chase. Off the first ball of Krishnappa Gowtham, who replaced medium-pacer Avesh Khan, the ball straightened as Marsh went for a hoick. A faint edge was taken by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and the batsman began his walk back to the pavilion.

The reaction by the bowler Gowtham seemed to suggest that he did not know if there was a faint nick, though de Kock began to celebrate the moment he held it. The beauty of the dismissal was that the television replays did not show any spike when the ball passed the bat.

It would have been interesting had Marsh gone for a DRS and if the third umpire would have given not out just because there was no spike. However, one must credit Marsh’s true sporting spirit. Marsh, until then, stood between LSG and victory.