 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

How Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to win a medal at Asian Cup Table Tennis

Shail Desai
Dec 11, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST

Behind Manika Batra's fight to clinch Asian Cup Bronze were her mother's remarks, hard work and good form, meditation, and mixed-doubles partner G Sathiyan's motivation.

Table Tennis player Manika Batra. (Photo: Twitter)

Back in the day when Manika Batra was still finding her feet in the world of table tennis, her mother, Sushma, was a constant presence on the sidelines. That, however, came with its fair share of nerve-wracking moments, which, at times, became unbearable to deal with.

“I would be down a few points and then make a comeback and win the match. On other occasions, I would be in a winning position, only to slip, allow my opponent to catch up, before closing out the game,” Batra recalls.

Aisa bohot hua hai, aur mummy mujhe keheti thi — tu mujhe heart attack hi de deti hai (There've been many occasions when my mother said her heart skipped a beat because of me),” she says.

Last month, Batra found herself in a similar position at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup 2022 table tennis championship in Bangkok. She was down 6-10 in the fourth game during the bronze medal match against World No.6 Hina Hayata of Japan. Her mind went back to those moments from the past. She knew she had to dig deep if she wanted to win.

“Hayata still needed a point. And she was also under pressure to win that point. Like in the past, I knew I had to continue fighting and not think of anything else,” Batra says.

She bounced back to win the crucial game 12-10, before sealing the tie 4-2 to become the first Indian woman to win a medal at the tournament. And besides Hayata, the 27-year-old had accounted for two other higher ranked players in Chen Xintong (World No. 7) and Chen Szu-Yu (World No. 23) en route the bronze.