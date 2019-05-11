How Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea created history in European football

Tottenham | Spurs were clinical in the Round of 16 sailing past Borussia Dortmund with a 4-0 aggregate score. They were then leading 1-0 from the first leg in the quater-finals against Manchester City but were in danger of being eliminated with City taking a 4-2 lead in the second leg. However, Fernando Llorente scored a crucial goal for Tottenham to squeeze through on away goals with a 4-4 aggregate. Spurs were then on their way out of the Champions League trailing Ajax 3-0 in the semi-final second leg before Lucas Moura scored a brilliant second-half hattrick to complete a stunning comeback progressing to the Finals on away goals with a 3-3 aggregate. (Image: Reuters)