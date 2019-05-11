How Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea created history in European football

For the first time in history all four finalists in both the Champions League and Europa League come from the same country. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Ever since the inception of both the Champions and Europa League, it has never happened that all four finalists have come from the same country. This season, Liverpool and Tottenham are set to battle for the Champions League crown in Madrid, while Chelsea and Arsenal will face-off in the Europa League final at Baku. Let’s take a quick look into the journey of the four English clubs who created history by qualifying for the finals. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Liverpool | Last season’s runners-up were drawn into what was termed as the ‘Group of Death’. The teams sharing the group were French champions Paris Saint Germain, Italian runners-up Napoli and Serbian champions FK Crvena Zvezda. On the day of the final group stage encounter, Liverpool needed a win at home to Napoli to qualify and Mohammed Salah stepped up in a close 1-0 win helping the Reds seal second spot. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Liverpool | Liverpool were drawn against Bayern Munich in the round of 16, but they overcame the German giants by a comfortable 3-1 aggregate. They then dismantled FC Porto with a 6-1 aggregate to set up a mouth-watering semi-final date with Barcelona. After losing 3-0 following a Lionel Messi masterclass at Camp Nou, few gave Liverpool a chance of qualifying. However, The Reds staged a stunning comeback winning the home leg 4-0 to seal their berth in the Finals. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Tottenham | The Saints were pitted in the other ‘Group of Death’ along with Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven. After taking just 1 point from their first 3 games, the Spurs were on the brink of elimination. However, they fought back from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 against PSV in their 4th game before recording a close 1-0 over Inter. Spurs then needed to match Inter’s result in the final game and the North London club managed a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou to progress in second spot. (Image: Reuters) 5/9 Tottenham | Spurs were clinical in the Round of 16 sailing past Borussia Dortmund with a 4-0 aggregate score. They were then leading 1-0 from the first leg in the quater-finals against Manchester City but were in danger of being eliminated with City taking a 4-2 lead in the second leg. However, Fernando Llorente scored a crucial goal for Tottenham to squeeze through on away goals with a 4-4 aggregate. Spurs were then on their way out of the Champions League trailing Ajax 3-0 in the semi-final second leg before Lucas Moura scored a brilliant second-half hattrick to complete a stunning comeback progressing to the Finals on away goals with a 3-3 aggregate. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Arsenal | The Gunners sailed through the group stages of the Europa League finishing unbeaten with 5 wins and 1 draw. The group stages were most memorable for the impressive performances from their youngsters who were given ample opportunities to perform. Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock were the two youngsters who showed great promise in the group stages. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Arsenal | Arsenal’s knockout phase got off to a bad start with a 1-0 away loss to Bate Borisov. However, the Gunners turned that around with a 3-0 victory at home. Arsenal then slumped to a 3-1 loss in the round-of-16 against Stade Rennais, but again turned that result around with a 3-0 win in the second leg. Arsenal then raised their game winning by a 3-0 aggregate against Napoli in the quarter-finals. They steamed past Valencia finishing with a 7-3 aggregate to seal their place in the finals. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 Chelsea | Similar to the Gunners, Chelsea also cruised through their group stages undefeated with 5 wins and 1 draw. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi were the two players who grabbed the opportunity to impress in the group stages for Chelsea. They were pitted against Malmo in their first knockout round which they won by a 5-1 aggregate. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 Chelsea | The Blues were ruthless in their Round-of-16 tie against Dynamo Kiev, winning 8-0 on aggregate. They sealed a 1-0 away win against Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals first leg and were faced with some nervy moments in the return leg, which they eventually won 4-3. The Blues were uninspiring in the semi-finals against Eintracht Frankfurt, with both legs ending in 1-1 draws. Chelsea needed penalties to progress to the Finals where they will face Arsenal. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 11, 2019 08:58 pm