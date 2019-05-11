App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea created history in European football

For the first time in history all four finalists in both the Champions League and Europa League come from the same country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ever since the inception of both the Champions and Europa League, it has never happened that all four finalist have come from the same country. This season, Liverpool and Tottenham are set to battle for the Champions League crown in Madrid, while Chelsea and Arsenal will face-off in the Europa League final at Baku. Let’s take a quick look into the journey of the four English clubs who created history by qualifying for the Finals. (Image: Reuters)
1/9

Ever since the inception of both the Champions and Europa League, it has never happened that all four finalists have come from the same country. This season, Liverpool and Tottenham are set to battle for the Champions League crown in Madrid, while Chelsea and Arsenal will face-off in the Europa League final at Baku. Let’s take a quick look into the journey of the four English clubs who created history by qualifying for the finals. (Image: Reuters)
Liverpool | Last season’s runners-up were drawn into what was termed as the ‘Group of Death’. The teams sharing the group were French champions Paris Saint Germain, Italian runners-up Napoli and Serbian champions FK Crvena Zvezda. On the day of the final group stage encounter, Liverpool needed a win at home to Napoli to qualify and Mohammed Salah stepped up in a close 1-0 win helping the Reds finish in second spot. (Image: Reuters)
2/9

Liverpool | Last season’s runners-up were drawn into what was termed as the ‘Group of Death’. The teams sharing the group were French champions Paris Saint Germain, Italian runners-up Napoli and Serbian champions FK Crvena Zvezda. On the day of the final group stage encounter, Liverpool needed a win at home to Napoli to qualify and Mohammed Salah stepped up in a close 1-0 win helping the Reds seal second spot. (Image: Reuters)
Liverpool | Liverpool were drawn against Bayern Munich in the round of 16 but they overcame the German giants by a comfortable 3-1 aggregate. They then dismantled FC Porto with a 6-1 aggregate to set up a mouth-watering semi-final date with Barcelona. After losing 3-0 following a Lionel Messi masterclass at Camp Nou, few gave Liverpool a chance of qualifying. However, The Reds staged a stunning comeback winning the home leg 4-0 to seal their berth in the Finals. (Image: Reuters)
3/9

Liverpool | Liverpool were drawn against Bayern Munich in the round of 16, but they overcame the German giants by a comfortable 3-1 aggregate. They then dismantled FC Porto with a 6-1 aggregate to set up a mouth-watering semi-final date with Barcelona. After losing 3-0 following a Lionel Messi masterclass at Camp Nou, few gave Liverpool a chance of qualifying. However, The Reds staged a stunning comeback winning the home leg 4-0 to seal their berth in the Finals. (Image: Reuters)
Tottenham | The Saints were pitted in the other ‘Group of Death’ along with Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven. After taking just 1 point from their first 3 games, the Spurs were on the brink of elimination. However, they fought back from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 against PSV in their 4th game before recording a close 1-0 over Inter. Spurs then needed to match Inter’s result in the final game and the North London club managed a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou to progress in second spot. (Image: Reuters)
4/9

Tottenham | The Saints were pitted in the other ‘Group of Death’ along with Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven. After taking just 1 point from their first 3 games, the Spurs were on the brink of elimination. However, they fought back from a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 against PSV in their 4th game before recording a close 1-0 over Inter. Spurs then needed to match Inter’s result in the final game and the North London club managed a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou to progress in second spot. (Image: Reuters)
Tottenham | Spurs were clinical in the Round of 16 sailing past Borussia Dortmund with a 4-0 aggregate score. They were then leading 1-0 from the first leg in the Quaterfinals against Manchester City but were in danger of being eliminated with City taking a 4-2 lead in the second leg. However, Fernando Llorente scored a crucial goal for Tottenham to squeeze through on away goals with a 4-4 aggregate. Spurs were then on their way out of the Champions League trailing Ajax 3-0 in the semi-final second leg before Lucas Moura scored a brilliant hat-trick to complete a stunning comeback progressing to the Finals on away goals with a 3-3 aggregate. (Image: Reuters)
5/9

Tottenham | Spurs were clinical in the Round of 16 sailing past Borussia Dortmund with a 4-0 aggregate score. They were then leading 1-0 from the first leg in the quater-finals against Manchester City but were in danger of being eliminated with City taking a 4-2 lead in the second leg. However, Fernando Llorente scored a crucial goal for Tottenham to squeeze through on away goals with a 4-4 aggregate. Spurs were then on their way out of the Champions League trailing Ajax 3-0 in the semi-final second leg before Lucas Moura scored a brilliant second-half hattrick to complete a stunning comeback progressing to the Finals on away goals with a 3-3 aggregate. (Image: Reuters)
Arsenal | The Gunners sailed through the group stage of the Europa League finishing unbeaten with 5 wins and 1 draw. The group stages were most memorable for the impressive performances from their youngsters who were given ample opportunities to perform. Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock were the two youngsters who showed great promise in the group stages. (Image: Reuters)
6/9

Arsenal | The Gunners sailed through the group stages of the Europa League finishing unbeaten with 5 wins and 1 draw. The group stages were most memorable for the impressive performances from their youngsters who were given ample opportunities to perform. Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock were the two youngsters who showed great promise in the group stages. (Image: Reuters)
Arsenal | Arsenal’s knockout phase got off to a bad start with a 1-0 away loss to BATE Borisov. However, the Gunners turned that around with a 3-0 victory at home. Arsenal then slumped to a 3-1 loss in the round-of-16 against Stade Rennais but again turned that result around with a 3-0 win in the second leg. Arsenal then raised their game winning by a 3-0 aggregate against Napoli in the quarter-finals. They then dominated Valencia finishing with a 7-3 aggregate to seal their place in the Finals. (Image: Reuters)
7/9

Arsenal | Arsenal’s knockout phase got off to a bad start with a 1-0 away loss to Bate Borisov. However, the Gunners turned that around with a 3-0 victory at home. Arsenal then slumped to a 3-1 loss in the round-of-16 against Stade Rennais, but again turned that result around with a 3-0 win in the second leg. Arsenal then raised their game winning by a 3-0 aggregate against Napoli in the quarter-finals. They steamed past Valencia finishing with a 7-3 aggregate to seal their place in the finals. (Image: Reuters)
Chelsea | Similar to the Gunners, Chelsea also cruised through their group stage undefeated with 5 wins and 1 draw. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi were the two players who grabbed the opportunity to impress in the group stages for Chelsea. They were pitted against Malmo in their first knockout round which they won by a 5-1 aggregate. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

Chelsea | Similar to the Gunners, Chelsea also cruised through their group stages undefeated with 5 wins and 1 draw. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi were the two players who grabbed the opportunity to impress in the group stages for Chelsea. They were pitted against Malmo in their first knockout round which they won by a 5-1 aggregate. (Image: Reuters)
Chelsea | The Blues were ruthless in their Round-of-16 tie against Dynamo Kiev winning 8-0 on aggregate. They sealed a 1-0 away win against Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals first leg and faced some nervy moments in the return leg which they eventually won 4-3. The Blues were uninspiring in the semi-finals against Eintracht Frankfurt with both legs ending in 1-1 draws. Chelsea needed penalties to progress to the Finals where they will face Arsenal. (Image: Reuters)
9/9

Chelsea | The Blues were ruthless in their Round-of-16 tie against Dynamo Kiev, winning 8-0 on aggregate. They sealed a 1-0 away win against Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals first leg and were faced with some nervy moments in the return leg, which they eventually won 4-3. The Blues were uninspiring in the semi-finals against Eintracht Frankfurt, with both legs ending in 1-1 draws. Chelsea needed penalties to progress to the Finals where they will face Arsenal. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on May 11, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #EPL #Football #Sports #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to turn hosts for IPL 2019 finals

Priyanka Chopra believes she is married to a 'Game Of Thrones family', ...

Tahira Kashyap recalls the time when her son was 'embarrassed' of her

Alia Bhatt on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: We don’t ta ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out on a double date with Joe Jonas a ...

Ragini MMS Returns 2: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal light up the screen ...

Student Of The Year 2 box office collections: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pan ...

Rishabh Pant turns student, takes Hindi lessons from Ziva Dhoni

Shades Of India, Episode 159: How the 'Political Campaign Songs' Becam ...

British-Indian Man Banned from Leaving Sri Lanka after Newly-wed Wife ...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hits Back at Cong Over Loan Waivers, Dismisses M ...

Security Agencies Rubblish Islamic State Claims That it Has Formed a ' ...

Sam Pitroda's Comment on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Points to Communication ...

A Bellwether Seat, Will North West Delhi Continue to Vote for Winning ...

Man Charged With Murder of 26-Year-old Indian-origin Man in UK

15 Killed after Speeding Bus Collides with Jeep in Andhra Pradesh's Ku ...

Happy Mother's Day: Mandira Bedi On How Her Life Revolves Around Son V ...

Ruchir Sharma: Incredible surge by BJP in West Bengal, caste divide st ...

Still lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar's son claims father paid Rs 6 crore ...

Pakistan pushes for $6.5 bn IMF bailout package despite deadlock; repo ...

Student of the Year 2: Punit Malhotra on working with Tiger Shroff, an ...

'No doubt it was a vacation, every officer knew that': Navy veterans b ...

ITC Chairman YC Deveshwar, who transformed cigarette business into one ...

Rome Masters 2019 draw: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic ...

Revisiting Manto's Bombay, in words and pictures

The Stories In My Life: Roald Dahl's 'Genesis and Catastrophe' capture ...

Google I/O: 7 announcements from past events that we're still waiting ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.