How dropped catches nailed LSG to their fate against RCB

Dropping catches don’t win you matches. Lucknow Super Giants were lacklustre on the field in the IPL Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Not only did they drop catches but also misfielded quite a few, gifting away boundaries to their opposition.

Royal Challengers, and Rajat Patidar in particular, cashed in on these golden opportunities to inflict a 14-run defeat on LSG and enter Qualifier 2 of this tournament. It was curtains for the IPL debutants LSG, who did so well in the tournament to finish third in the league phase, and give a good fight till the end.

LSG ought to have curtailed RCB to under 200 had they held onto their catches and been a little more disciplined in the outfield. Patidar, who became IPL 2022’s fourth centurion after Jos Buttler, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, was lucky to have three ‘lives’ in his 112 not out that came off only 54 deliveries.

He was stroking freely on all corners of the ground when on 59, off left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya in the 13th over with the total 111 for three, he top-edged to short third man. The ball missed the outstretched hands of Mohsin Khan. On 72, in the 16th over by Bishnoi, Patidar pulled hard to deep mid-wicket, where Deepak Hooda dropped a sitter. Not only did he drop him but also spilled it to the boundary for four. It was this over that yielded the most runs – 27 – 26 of them by Patidar including three sixes and two fours.

In between living a charmed life, Patidar was handsome with his pulls and drives in the ‘V’, picking fours and sixes at will en route to his maiden T20 century. Again, in the 18th over, when he was on 93, Patidar survived. This time, Manan Vohra ran quite a distance backwards to a skier but failed to hold on to it, Mohsin Khan being the unlucky bowler.

Not only was Patidar lucky, even his fifth-wicket partner and veteran Dinesh Karthik was lucky before he opened his account. After being beaten first ball by leg-spinner Bishnoi, he played the bowler on the back foot, missed the ball and was hit on the pads. A loud shout resulted in umpire J Madanagopal withholding the appeal. DRS taken by LSG stayed Not Out as the impact, though hitting the leg stump marginally, was Umpire’s Call. Had Madanagopal given Karthik out, he would have fallen for nought and RCB may not have gone on to score 207.

Again, in the next over, the 15th by Mohsin Khan, Karthik was dropped by KL Rahul when he was on two. Rahul, running from mid-off, caught it but did not have complete control over it as the ball popped out of his hands as he hit the ground. Karthik made it count big as he scored an unbeaten 37 with five fours and a six.

LSG, though, made a brilliant fightback through their captain Rahul, who took his tally for the season past 600 runs with 79 on the day, were hurting badly for the lapses on the field that cost them the crucial Eliminator.