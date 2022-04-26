How CSK let Punjab take the game away from them

It was puzzling as to why Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja did not bowl himself and fellow left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner the full quota of four overs each against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The pitch used for match No. 38 was the same as that used for match No. 37 between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. It was not an easy surface to bat on. With the pitch being on the slower side, Jadeja did well to have four overs of spin in the Power Play, off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Santner bowling two each and the former even succeeded in removing PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal. The four overs of spin in the Power Play cost CSK only 26 runs out of the 37 that PBKS managed to score when the field restrictions were on.

The New Zealander, Santner, was the most miserly of the CSK spinners, giving away only eight runs in his two overs and did not come back to bowl another over. Jadeja, on the other hand, bowled his two two overs, in the seventh and the ninth overs of the PBKS innings, and gave away 18 runs. Jadeja was unlucky twice when Rajapaksa was dropped on one and five to chances offered in the deep.

Perhaps, Jadeja was of the belief that it was not a worthwhile effort to bowl left-arm spinners against two well-set batsmen in the middle, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Tradition has it that left-arm spinners are not effective against left-handed batsmen. But, on a pitch where the spinners were calling the shots and both Dhawan and Rajapaksa, more particularly the former, did not show any urgency in scoring runs, the spinners ought to have completed their quota and would have contained the runs.

That Jadeja and Santner did not bowl their combined four overs of spin meant that PBKS received at least 24 deliveries from the medium-pacers that were easy pickings for the batsmen. As it happened, Dhawan (88 not out, 59 balls, 9x4, 2x6) and Rajapaksa (42, 32b, 2x4, 2x6) built a 110-run partnership for the second wicket against the CSK medium-pacers, the batsmen playing some nice shots, a majority along the ground and through the gaps, while the bowlers also sent down some extra deliveries in the form of wides.

That the medium-pacers were easy pickings for Dhawan and Rajapaksa, and later for Liam Livingstone (19, 7b, 1x4, 2x6) were evident from the fact that PBKS amassed 64 runs in the last five overs, all sent down by medium-pacers including three from the end-overs specialist Dwayne Bravo.

CSK could have contained PBKS for fewer runs had Santner and Jadeja bowled their full quota of overs. Dhawan capitalised on some loose balls delivered by the medium-pacers, tried some unorthodox shots for while CSK’s end-overs specialist Dwayne Bravo struggled twice to land the ball within the return crease while trying to bowl to a packed off-side field for the left-hander, the umpire calling them No Ball that also resulted in Free Hit.

That the medium-pacers continued to bowl and gave PBKS extra runs proved to be the turning point in the end for the Mayank Agarwal-led side as they eventually finished victors by 11 runs.