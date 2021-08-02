MARKET NEWS

How Anand Mahindra responded to Twitter user demanding Thar SUV as gift for Olympic medalist PV Sindhu

Badminton player PV Sindhu, who had won the silver medal in 2016 Rio Olympics, has emerged as the first Indian athlete to win two solo Olympic medals. She defeated China's He Bingjiao in consecutive sets on August 1 to win the bronze medal at Tokyo Games.

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 08:28 PM IST
File images of Anand Mahindra, PV Sindhu

File images of Anand Mahindra, PV Sindhu


Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his insightful posts on Twitter, responded to a social media user who was demanding a Thar SUV for ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Anand Mahindra, who has been all praise for Sindhu for consecutive medal-winning performance at the Olympics, was told by one Mr Wadewale on Twitter that Sindhu deserves a Thar for her performance.

The billionaire businessman responded to the Twitter user's comment, saying, "She already has one in her garage."

The Thar SUV, one of the premium vehicles offered by Mahindra, was given as gifts to Sindhu and Indian female wrestler Sakshi Malik for winning medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sindhu, who had won the silver medal in Rio, has emerged as the first Indian badminton player to win two solo Olympic medals. She defeated China's He Bingjiao in consecutive sets on August 1 to win the bronze medal at Tokyo Games.

Anand Mahindra, while congratulating Sindhu on Twitter for her second medal win, said, "If there were an Olympics for mental strength, she would be on the top of the podium. Think about how much more resilience & commitment it requires to rise above a demoralising defeat & give it your all… You’re still our Golden Girl (sic)."
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Mahindra Thar SUV #PV Sindhu #Tokyo Olympics 2020
first published: Aug 2, 2021 08:28 pm

