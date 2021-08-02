How Anand Mahindra responded to Twitter user demanding Thar SUV as gift for Olympic medalist PV Sindhu

File images of Anand Mahindra, PV Sindhu

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his insightful posts on Twitter, responded to a social media user who was demanding a Thar SUV for ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Anand Mahindra, who has been all praise for Sindhu for consecutive medal-winning performance at the Olympics, was told by one Mr Wadewale on Twitter that Sindhu deserves a Thar for her performance.



She already has one in her garage… https://t.co/Be6g9gIcYh pic.twitter.com/XUtIPBRrmi

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2021

The billionaire businessman responded to the Twitter user's comment, saying, "She already has one in her garage."

The Thar SUV, one of the premium vehicles offered by Mahindra, was given as gifts to Sindhu and Indian female wrestler Sakshi Malik for winning medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sindhu, who had won the silver medal in Rio, has emerged as the first Indian badminton player to win two solo Olympic medals. She defeated China's He Bingjiao in consecutive sets on August 1 to win the bronze medal at Tokyo Games.

Anand Mahindra, while congratulating Sindhu on Twitter for her second medal win, said, "If there were an Olympics for mental strength, she would be on the top of the podium. Think about how much more resilience & commitment it requires to rise above a demoralising defeat & give it your all… You’re still our Golden Girl (sic)."