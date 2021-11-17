MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Home ministry to be involved in deciding India's participation in Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, says Anurag Thakur

ICC has awarded the hosting rights of the 2025 Champions Trophy to Pakistan while picking the US and West Indies as co-hosts of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the home ministry will be involved in deciding whether the Indian cricket team will tour Pakistan for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy in 2025 because of security issues.

“When the time comes, we’ll see what to do. The home ministry will be involved in decision making. Lot of countries have pulled out of going to Pakistan due to security issues. We’ll assess the security then and decide,” Thakur said as reported by Times Now.

The ICC board on Tuesday awarded the hosting rights of the 2025 Champions Trophy to Pakistan while picking the United States and West Indies as co-hosts of the 2024 T20 World Cup. This will be the first ever global event hosted in North America.

According to the announcement, India will get to host three ICC events in the next cycle, including the 2026 T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup in 2031, where the country will co-host the events along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. India will also host the 2029 Champions Trophy singularly.

Pakistan, which had last co-hosted the 1996 World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka, have not been able to host many international games in the country since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

Close

Related stories

The Champions Trophy was last held in the UK in 2017 and it will be making its return in the ICC calendar after a gap of eight years. New Zealand and England have recently pulled out of a tour of the country.

The game’s governing body on Tuesday said that as many as 14 ICC members will host ICC men’s events from 2023 to 2031. “Eleven full members and three associate members have been selected to host two ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men’s T20 World Cups and two ICC Men’s Champions Trophy events,” the apex body said in a release.

“The US and Namibia will host an ICC World Cup event for the first time. While Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have previously staged major events and will do so again over the next decade.”

ICC Chair Greg Barclay thanked every member that submitted a bid and congratulated the successful bidders. “To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport,” he said.

[With inputs from PTI]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anurag Thakur #Champions Trophy #cricket #ICC #India
first published: Nov 17, 2021 01:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.