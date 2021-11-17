Home ministry to be involved in deciding India's participation in Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, says Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the home ministry will be involved in deciding whether the Indian cricket team will tour Pakistan for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy in 2025 because of security issues.

“When the time comes, we’ll see what to do. The home ministry will be involved in decision making. Lot of countries have pulled out of going to Pakistan due to security issues. We’ll assess the security then and decide,” Thakur said as reported by Times Now.

The ICC board on Tuesday awarded the hosting rights of the 2025 Champions Trophy to Pakistan while picking the United States and West Indies as co-hosts of the 2024 T20 World Cup. This will be the first ever global event hosted in North America.

According to the announcement, India will get to host three ICC events in the next cycle, including the 2026 T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup in 2031, where the country will co-host the events along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. India will also host the 2029 Champions Trophy singularly.

Pakistan, which had last co-hosted the 1996 World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka, have not been able to host many international games in the country since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

The Champions Trophy was last held in the UK in 2017 and it will be making its return in the ICC calendar after a gap of eight years. New Zealand and England have recently pulled out of a tour of the country.

The game’s governing body on Tuesday said that as many as 14 ICC members will host ICC men’s events from 2023 to 2031. “Eleven full members and three associate members have been selected to host two ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men’s T20 World Cups and two ICC Men’s Champions Trophy events,” the apex body said in a release.

“The US and Namibia will host an ICC World Cup event for the first time. While Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have previously staged major events and will do so again over the next decade.”

ICC Chair Greg Barclay thanked every member that submitted a bid and congratulated the successful bidders. “To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport,” he said.

[With inputs from PTI]