Hockey World Cup 2023: An opportunity for the team, a showcase for India’s organization skills

The 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup that begins in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela on January 13 reinforces the importance of India in the global context of the sport.

While hockey ceded to cricket as India’s number one sport a long time ago, it retains an emotional connect because hockey remains the only sport in which India has dominated on a world scale. For the longest time starting in the 1920s, India was the world’s best team, winning a slew of titles like the Olympics, till the early 1980s, when the dominance began to fade away.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) would like to see India’s resurgence as a force on the global stage. With its large population, knowledge of the sport and ready sponsors, like Hero and Dream11, it’s the market that can bankroll the sport. For example, a major event like the World Cup is being pulled off single-handedly by the Odisha government, with support only from their broadcast partners and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Already, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated what’s being touted as the world’s largest hockey stadium, Birsa Munda in Rourkela, ahead of the event. The complex, spread over 60,000 square metres, is said to have been completed in just 15 months and will seat about 21,000 people. Add to that the 225 rooms offered for teams at the World Cup village, the Taj joining in as hospitality partner and an award of Rs 1 crore to each player if India wins the World Cup, Odisha is not holding back in giving hockey a five-star treatment.

The award to the players, while lucrative, adds to whatever pressure they would already be under. India has an underwhelming record in World Cups. As opposed to the eight gold medals it has in the Olympics—six of them in a row from 1928 to 1956—there has been only one gold medal at the World Cup, in Kuala Lumpur in 1975. The last time the event was held, in Bhubaneshwar in 2018, India finished sixth.

In the run up to the World Cup, the Indian men’s five-match tour of Australia in November-December 2022 ended with a bruising 4-1 series defeat. Australia, the world’s number one team, beat India twice before that with significant margins, 7-1 in the Tokyo Olympics of 2021 and 7-0 in the final of the Commonwealth Games in August 2022, giving an indication of the gap between the two teams.

India is ranked sixth behind three-time champions Australia, defending champion Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and England. India’s first match of the World Cup is against Spain on January 13, with Wales and England as other teams in their Group D, making India’s path to the quarter-finals tricky already. “From a point of view of prolific results compared to the Olympics, everything pales for India,” Indian men’s team coach Graham Reid had said before the Australia series in November, while talking about the World Cup. “It’s a hard bar to set. This World Cup is at home for India, which adds a dimension to it. It has negative aspects because of that pressure of playing at home.” “But it will be exciting to play in a stadium purpose-built in the modern era of hockey,” he added. “I think those things add to the positive side of the scales. On the negative, it’s home and more pressure.” “We cannot control those things that are outside the group, like people’s expectations, etc. What we can change is how we prepare and the expectation of ourselves has to be high.” India’s goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, who will be playing his fourth and possibly last World Cup, had said after India’s Tokyo Olympic bronze medal that the World Cup was his biggest challenge. “I want that World Cup medal,” he insisted. Much time has passed since Tokyo, with the effects of that euphoria wearing off, but the belief it gave to the players persists, according to mid-fielder Manpreet Singh. He believes this World Cup will be better than the previous one, in which India finished sixth. Singh’s faith comes from this team’s better confidence—especially after Tokyo—and the kind of level playing field that exists in hockey because of the FIH Pro League. “Hockey has changed,” Manpreet Singh said before the Australia tour. “No team can be underestimated, especially in big events like the Olympics and the World Cups. My target is to finish on the podium.” A good start to the year, at the World Cup, would set the tone nicely for Indian hockey which also has the Asian Games 2023 in September. It will also help reinforce the country’s desire to be seen as a consistently dominating force in the world of sports and hockey, not just as a team, but as an organiser, financier and influencer.

Arun Janardhan is a Mumbai-based freelance writer-editor. He can be found on Twitter @iArunJ. Views are personal.

READ MORE