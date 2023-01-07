 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hockey World Cup 2023: An opportunity for the team, a showcase for India’s organization skills

Arun Janardhan
Jan 07, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

Currently World No. 6, Indian men's hockey team will go into the 2023 World Cup with added incentives and pressures.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (centre) with the Indian men's hockey team, at the inauguration of the World Cup Village, Rourkela, in January 2023. (Photo via Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

The 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup that begins in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela on January 13 reinforces the importance of India in the global context of the sport.

While hockey ceded to cricket as India’s number one sport a long time ago, it retains an emotional connect because hockey remains the only sport in which India has dominated on a world scale. For the longest time starting in the 1920s, India was the world’s best team, winning a slew of titles like the Olympics, till the early 1980s, when the dominance began to fade away.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) would like to see India’s resurgence as a force on the global stage. With its large population, knowledge of the sport and ready sponsors, like Hero and Dream11, it’s the market that can bankroll the sport. For example, a major event like the World Cup is being pulled off single-handedly by the Odisha government, with support only from their broadcast partners and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Already, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated what’s being touted as the world’s largest hockey stadium, Birsa Munda in Rourkela, ahead of the event. The complex, spread over 60,000 square metres, is said to have been completed in just 15 months and will seat about 21,000 people. Add to that the 225 rooms offered for teams at the World Cup village, the Taj joining in as hospitality partner and an award of Rs 1 crore to each player if India wins the World Cup, Odisha is not holding back in giving hockey a five-star treatment.

The award to the players, while lucrative, adds to whatever pressure they would already be under. India has an underwhelming record in World Cups. As opposed to the eight gold medals it has in the Olympics—six of them in a row from 1928 to 1956—there has been only one gold medal at the World Cup, in Kuala Lumpur in 1975. The last time the event was held, in Bhubaneshwar in 2018, India finished sixth.

In the run up to the World Cup, the Indian men’s five-match tour of Australia in November-December 2022 ended with a bruising 4-1 series defeat. Australia, the world’s number one team, beat India twice before that with significant margins, 7-1 in the Tokyo Olympics of 2021 and 7-0 in the final of the Commonwealth Games in August 2022, giving an indication of the gap between the two teams.