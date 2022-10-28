Hockey Pro League 2022-23: All you need to know

Season four of the FIH Hockey Pro League is upon us with a few minor tweaks as nine men's and women's teams compete for ultimate glory. With a series of 'mini tournaments' introduced for this season, the new format sees teams travel fewer miles than before to keep in mind the environmental impact of frequent flying.

India begins season four on October 28, at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, as it hosts New Zealand. India will also face Spain in this first leg of the Pro League, which sees the three teams play one another twice.

The new format

The format of the FIH Hockey Pro League has seen a minor tweak to factor in the environmental impact of frequent travel. The nine teams in the competition will play their opponents twice in the league stage, which totals 16 games per team. However, the teams won't have to face their opponents at home and away, as the FIH has introduced 'mini tournaments' to cut down on travel time.

This sees teams bundled into groups of three, where they play each other twice with one of the teams playing host to all six matches of the mini tournament. All nine men's and women's teams will play four of these mini tournaments in the entire season before the champions are crowned even as the relegation teams are dropped out.

To further incentivise the team, the FIH has introduced a system of promotion and relegation, and a new competition called the Hockey Nations Cup, which effectively becomes the second division.

The current champions of the Pro League are Netherlands (men's) and Argentina (women's).

Hockey Nations Cup

The Hockey Nations Cup will host the best eight teams that don't make it to the Pro League. This new competition allows these eight teams to make it to the Pro League in the subsequent season. Two groups of four each make up the Nations Cup, with the top two teams from each group making it to the semifinal. The winner of the Nations Cup final will be promoted to next season's Pro League, to replace the relegated side from this season.

Teams

The fourth season of the Pro League sees nine men's and women's teams taking part in the league. In the men's competition Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain will compete for top honours.

Meanwhile, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United States will battle in the women's league.

The inaugural Hockey Nations Cup has France, Ireland, Pakistan, and South Africa from Pool A, and Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia in Group B playing in the men's tournament.

Ireland, Italy, South Korea, and Spain, in Group A, and Chile, India, Japan, and South Africa make up the women's competition.

South Africa is hosting the inaugural Nations Cup for the men's teams, while Spain is hosting the women's tournament.

India's Pro League journey

India's first mini tournament sees it hosting New Zealand and Spain across four matches that begin on October 28 and go on until November 6. India plays New Zealand on October 28 and November 4, while it hosts Spain on October 30 and November 6.

Spain and New Zealand play each other on October 29 and November 5.

All matches will be played at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga stadium at 7:10 pm.