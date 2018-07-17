Hima Das always wanted to train with boys to improve her performance, says coach

As the nation showers praise and appreciation on Hima Das for winning India's first gold medal in the 400m World Junior Athletics Championship, her coach Nipon Das revealed that she always preferred to practice with boys to improve her performance.

“She has been different than others ever since I first spotted her - very disciplined and determined. Normally when a girl starts to train with the boys, they tend to improve their performance level. And Hima was so desperate to improve that she always wanted to run with the boys. She would do anything to better her timing,” Nipon told the Times of India.

Prior to athletics, Hima used to be a footballer in Assam’s Nagaon district and was known to manoeuver past senior boys and score goals.

Nipon realized Hima's potential when she clocked 57 seconds in her first attempt at running 400m. "She always tells me she doesn't run after medals, she runs after the clock," he said.

After looking at her performance, Nipon had convinced Hima’s father to send her to Guwahati to train at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in 2017.

With the Asian Games scheduled to be held in August, he expects Hima to replicate her World Junior Athletics Championship performance.