Highest paid sports personalities on Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo takes the top spot, Virat Kohli features

Here is a list of sports personalities who make the most money through Instagram: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 No. 10 | Stephen Curry | Sport: Basketball | Country: US | Instagram handle: stephencurry30 | Followers: 22.1 Million | Cost per post: $107,000 (Image: Reuters) 2/10 No. 9 | Virat Kohli | Sport: Cricket | Country: India | Instagram handle: virat.kohli | Followers: 24.2 Million | Cost per post: $120,000 (Image: Reuters) 3/10 No. 8 | Conor McGregor | Sport: MMA and Boxing | Country: Ireland | Instagram handle: thenotoriousmma | Followers: 28.2 Million | Cost per post: $125,000 (Image: Reuters) 4/10 No. 7 | Luis Suarez | Sport: Football | Country: Uruguay | Instagram handle: luissuarez9 | Followers: 30.1 Million | Cost per post: $150,000 (Image: Reuters) 5/10 No. 6 | Zlatan Ibrahimovic | Sport: Football | Country: Sweden | Instagram handle: iamzlatanibrahimovic | Followers: 35.2 Million | Cost per post: $175,000 (Image: Reuters) 6/10 No. 5 | Gareth Bale | Sport: Football | Country : Wales | Instagram handle: garethbale11 | Followers: 36.8 Million | Cost per post: $185,000 (Image: Reuters) 7/10 No. 4 | David Beckham | Sport: Football | Country: England | Instagram handle: davidbeckham | Followers: 51.5 Million | Cost per post: $300,000 (Image: Reuters) 8/10 No.3 | Lionel Messi | Sport: Football | Country: Argentina | Instagram handle: leomessi | Followers: 99.3 Million | Cost per post: $500,000 (Image: Reuters) 9/10 No. 2 | Neymar Jr. | Sport: Football | Country: Brazil | Instagram handle: neymarjr | Followers: 103 Million | Cost per post: $ 600,000 (Image: Reuters) 10/10 No. 1 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Sport: Football | Country : Portugal | Instagram handle: cristiano | Followers: 143 Million | Cost per post: $ 750,000 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 15, 2018 06:35 pm