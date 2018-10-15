App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Highest paid sports personalities on Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo takes the top spot, Virat Kohli features

Here is a list of sports personalities who make the most money through Instagram:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 06:35 pm

tags #Slideshow #Sports

