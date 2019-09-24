Here's why Sony is betting big time on wrestling properties

Do you know wrestling overtook cricket in terms of average impressions in 2018 ?

Impressions are referred to as number of individuals in thousands of a target audience who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

A report by EY pointed out that wrestling garnered 20 percent share in total sports with cricket a close second with 19 percent impressions.

Within wrestling, key properties were Pro-Wrestling League and WWE.

As for this year, it was the recently concluded World Wrestling Championship that kept the sports enthusiasts entertained.

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) holds the rights for World Wrestling Championship.

But was it a good move by SPN to acquire media and digital rights for the championship?

According to N. Chandramouli, founder of TRA Research, it is a good move by Sony as the network is taking efforts to build atarget audience for non-cricket properties. After all it is no longer its turf anymore as there are other players like Star.

He also listed down few reasons why Sony was right in choosing wrestling.

"Wrestling is an immensely popular sport especially if you look at the semi-urban or rural populace. Then we have seen that there is a lot of traction for kabaddi and this (wrestling) is a similar league as it is fast moving, quick paced, highly energetic sport which allows you to finish the game in a quick duration. In fact, likes of kabaddi leagues are displayed in pubs now," he added.

In fact, the World Wrestling Championship is the first qualification event in select categories for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. And this tournament poses potential chances of getting a direct berth in the Olympics and hence is of optimum interest.

Its reach was not restricted to television and people could catch up with the matches on SonyLIV.

Adding to this Uday Sodhi, Business Head-Digital, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), said: "Over the last few years, digital streaming has altered fortunes and ushered in audiences for many ‘non cricket’ sports in India, wrestling being one of them.

"Going by the numbers, we have received maximum viewership for Pro Wrestling League from cities like Lucknow, Pune, Ahmedabad, Patna, Delhi and Mumbai amongst others. Around 50 percent of the audience between the age group of 18-24 years watch wrestling on a regular basis, out of which male viewership accounts for over 90 percent while female viewership account for around 10 percent in India."

He further added that SonyLIV streaming World Wrestling Championship is an ingress into a new audience because people who are watching this sport are not the regular audience.