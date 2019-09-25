Here’s why India’s first online poker university is the right step towards educating gamers

Poker may be easy to learn but it is hard to master. And with increased number of Indians showing interest in the card game, it is important to make sure gamers know the tips and tricks.

Poker is full of puzzles and there are plenty of strategies that one has to learn to be a professional poker player.

And now you can learn these tricks from the best.

How? Delhi-based lifestyle brand Big Stack is launching India’s first online Poker University sometime in October.

Joining the university will let you get training from the top 20 players of the poker industry.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Rai Sahib Khurrana, who founded the Poker University along with Ritesh Tanu, and Sunny Kochar, said, “We have our recruitment processes where players will get recruited in stables and can play big poker tournaments.”

In addition, the founders are working on getting some certification for learning poker and currently are in talks with few poker federations.

But why do we need a Poker University?

According to Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), “Education in poker is extremely necessary for a country like India, where people misinterpret all card games to be the same, which is unlikely in the case of poker, as hours of learning, analysis of hands and understanding your opponent's body language and strategy is very important. Hence creating more knowledge on the sport of poker would definitely help in the emphasizing its position as skill.”

Even AIGF has been initiating various workshops and awareness programs that define the skill in poker.

In fact, at IIM Kozhikode, professor Deepak Dhayanithy teaches a class on competition strategy using the game of poker.

This is new in India but in the West, universities like Harvard, MIT and Yale lead the way for courses in poker.

Even India is not too far from accepting the game as a career option. And Tanu predicts that the game would soon be a key component of curriculum in top management schools.

Rai, who is backed by angel investors from the Signature group, is determined to make poker more accessible for those who wish to benefit from this sport through his soon-to-be-launched university.

There already is a significant population of gamers in India that plays poker, making the game a money-churner.

"Online real money skill gaming in India is currently at about USD 430 million (Rs 3,053 crore approximately) and online poker is estimated to be at approximately 15 percent of that pie,” said Landers.

Educating Indians about the game of poker will also lead to responsible gaming which is need of the hour.