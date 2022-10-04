Here’s why India will miss Jasprit Bumrah sorely in the T20 World Cup

The BCCI confirmed on October 3 the news every Indian fan was dreading. Jasprit Bumrah would not board the plane for the upcoming T20 World Cup owing to a back injury, landing a huge blow to India's chances at the event.

With one of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Deepak Chahar looking to take his spot, we take a look at five performances that prove why filling those shoes is almost impossible.

1) 3/11 vs Zimbabwe, 2016

Jasprit Bumrah, along with debutant Barinder Sran, ensured that hosts Zimbabwe didn't cross the three-figure mark in their 20 overs.

Bumrah's victims included the important wicket of top-scorer Peter Moor, who scored 31, as India restricted Zimbabwe to 99/9 in Harare. These figures are still his best in T20 internationals.

2) 3/12 vs New Zealand, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah helped India cleansweep hosts New Zealand 5-0 with a Man of the Match performance in the fifth T20, at the Bay Oval.

This performance helped India stop NZ from chasing India's target of 164 as they fell short by 8 runs.

3) 3/14 vs England, 2017

This was yet another series-defining performance from the then-young quick. With the series tied at one apiece, India posted a mammoth 202 in the first innings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. While Chahal stole the show with a 6-for, it was Bumrah's miserly spell that set the tone for the Indian onslaught.

India won by a mammoth 75 runs and took the series 2-1.

4) 3/16 vs Australia, 2019

Although this performance was in a losing cause, it showed why Bumrah is a cut above the rest. India set a paltry total of 127 for Australia to win in Vizag, and it looked like a no-contest with the other bowlers conceding more than 7 runs an over in a low-scoring chase. However, Bumrah stemmed the flow of runs and picked important wickets as Australia could at best muster a last-ball win.

5) 3/23 vs Australia, 2016

India set a daunting 189 to win for hosts Australia, at the Adelaide Oval, thanks to a Virat Kohli masterclass. Jasprit Bumrah stepped up once again as he took vital wickets while being miserly with his runs.

His economic spell stifled Australia as he picked up the vital wicket of the dangerous David Warner, and cleaned up the tail to ensure victory for the Men in Blue.