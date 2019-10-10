Here's why Dabur's Amit Burman is betting big on poker

Do you know Amit Burman, Chairman of Indian consumer goods firm Dabur, is investing as much as Rs 12 crore in the third season of Poker Sports League (PSL)?

Burman, 50, who has a passion for sports and has been a promoter of the Poker Sports League in India, invested around Rs 2 -3 crore for the first two seasons of PSL.

This season the investments are higher because Burman has more plans for the game of poker.

"There are three-four different areas we are looking at. One is building up poker app which we are designing right now. Secondly, to grow number of players in the country we will be opening poker schools. We are also putting up a third vertical on producing tournaments and the league itself," said Burman.

There are online poker schools that teach tips and tricks of the card game and Burman has something similar on his mind.

Burman, who recently became the primary stakeholder of the Poker Sports League, has also announced investments to the tune of Rs 42 crore to be put into PSL.

Estimated to be worth Rs 9,234 crore approximately as of September 2019, Burman, who is an MBA from Cambridge University, has worked with as many as 26 firms.

But why is Burman betting big on poker?

The number of players for the game which is still a niche game in India is increasing. And the rising interest can be attributed to online games picking up pace in India.

Online poker industry is growing in India, which according to reports stands at an estimated Rs 700 crore.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), had said that online real money skill gaming in India is currently at about Rs 3,053 crore approximately) and online poker is estimated to be at approximately 15 percent of that pie.

Burman pointed out that the online gaming industry revenue is likely to reach Rs 12,000 crore by 2023. And the estimated user base of online games is 250 million gamers in India currently.

But why the interest in poker?

According to Burman, poker is a mind sport and in lot of different countries it has been given a stature of mind sport. "In poker, there is lot of strategising and mathematics involved,” he said.

However, when it comes to India, people believe that anything to do with cards in gambling. This is the perception change that Burman wants to bring about with PSL.

Growth of Poker Sports League

From a prize pool of Rs 3.36 crore in the first season to Rs 3.6 crore in the second, PSL in the third season has managed prize money of Rs 4.5 crore.

From 108 players in season 1 to 130 players for the third season, PSL is seeing a significant growth in player participation.