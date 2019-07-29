Here's why buying sponsorship rights for the Indian cricket team is the right deal for Byju’s

Sport | Jasprit Bumrah (24), Cricketer: In a country known for its docile pitches, he has emerged as a world-class fast bowler who is deceptive and confident about his craft. His toe-crushing yorkers and unplayable deliveries have bamboozled the best of batsmen in world cricket.

The Indian cricket team will sport a new name on their jerseys after China-based smartphone maker Oppo decided to leave the sponsorship deal mid-way, saying it is no more viable for the company.

Now the Men in Blue will have Byju’s printed on their outfits as the sponsorship rights have been handed over to the education technology firm.

But the question is whether Byju’s is taking the right step by taking on this deal, especially when its predecessor discontinued the sponsorship in middle of the contract due to high costs.

Oppo's deal was worth Rs 1,079 crore, and this included Rs 4.6 crore for every bilateral match and Rs 1.5 crore for ICC events.

Talking to Moneycontrol, N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said, “Byju’s is one of the largest in the world in terms of edtech. It is a huge company and they have garnered interest from several biggies like (Mark) Zuckerberg’s family. So, it makes Byju’s a significant organization and I think it is trying to come of age with this advertising initiative. But most of all, most of its audience watches cricket.”

Byju's was valued at nearly $6 billion, after the latest round of funding earlier in July.

Explaining further why the sponsorship deal is more viable for Byju’s than Oppo, Prateek N Kumar, CEO and MD NeoNiche Integrated Solutions, said, “While Oppo was a widely used product, it was a very saturated market because consumers had many choices in terms of features or price range. At the same time, when you look at Byju’s, it is way ahead of the curve.”

“If you also look at the few avenues for it to grab the maximum eyeballs, it is sports, especially cricket and soccer, which are widely followed in our country. Soccer is more international while cricket has undivided attention. It is not a blanket thought process (by Byju's) to opt for cricket,” he added.

According to Chandramouli, cricket sponsorship is becoming an extremely expensive affair.

In addition, "When Oppo had won the Indian cricket team sponsorship rights in 2017 for a five-year period, several people had said it is way out of line," he said.

That is because Oppo had outbid its rival Vivo, which had quoted Rs 768 crore and Oppo won the rights for a whopping Rs 1,079 crore.

“It (Oppo) has taken the sponsorship at a very high cost and anyway they have a market share of 7-8 percent as against a Xiaomi, OnePlus that have crossed 20 percent without doing all this stuff,” said Chandramouli.

He added that Oppo took the cricket stance to get visibility but cricket sponsorship has become too expensive so it was natural to see Oppo exit.

“Unless they had gained some 20-30 percent points of the total market share of the smartphones, it was impossible to sustain such costs,” he said.

It is the same visibility Byju’s is eyeing as it aims to go deeper in the Indian market.

Kumar explains that for students in the larger cities, it is not difficult to get access to tuition and coaching classes. However, things are different when it comes to smaller towns. But now with access to high-speed internet at cheaper rates, students can access learning apps.

“The marketing brain behind this initiative is not only targeting people from larger cities but also the smaller towns. Cricket is a widely watched event and they will get larger eyeballs,” said Kumar.

Plus, Kumar thinks that Byju’s will probably be focusing on a lot of events happening in the Indian sub-continent.

“Oppo is going into other markets it is eyeing Bangladesh and how cricket is followed in those countries it would not have been viable for them.”

However, he added that the trend in the next two-three years is that a lot of bi-lateral series will be played in India.

Along with wider reach, Chandramouli thinks that Byju’s has still not got the stature that it should have got. “And it has more to do with Byju Raveendran’s persona which is more subdued, do your work, focused kind of a thing and an organization is the long shadow of the person who leads it and that’s why maybe it is perhaps subdued but this (sponsorship rights for the Indian cricket team) will make it come-off age,” he said.

“Although the visibility on the jersey is not much but the fact that it will be called Byju’s will benefit its brand value,” he added.

But all this will come at a high cost for Byju’s as it will have to pay same or more to BCCI for the sponsorship rights.

Chandramouli said there is some kind of escalation fees that the transfer of sponsorship attracts. According to reports, the increased rate could be as high as 10 percent.

And this is why Chandramouli thinks that high price for cricket sponsorship is a wrong precedent.

“In the euphoria to get onto the bigger bandwagon, they (brands) end up overspending and it is a key lesson for every brand, even for Byju’s,” he said.

He added, “When you have a high bidder saying after a point of time that it is now not affordable, it raises caution.”

The new logo on the Indian team’s jerseys will be seen in September when the home series against South Africa kicks off from September 15.