Here's what PM Modi promises PV Sindhu in interactive session with athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics

PM Narendra Modi jokingly asked PV Sindhu about her diet restrictions and recalled how chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand took away her phone and prevented her from having ice cream during the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Image: Screenshot/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Olympic-bound sportspersons ahead of the Tokyo games. In a virtual interactive session, the prime ministers spoke to many athletes including badminton ace PV Sindhu.

In a light-hearted interaction, PM Modi talked about the athletes’ backstories of struggle, sacrifices, and joked. During the conversation, he asked something from PV Sindhu, which left her and others participating in the interaction in splits.

He jokingly asked Sindhu about her diet restrictions and recalled how chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand took away her phone and prevented her from having ice cream during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"There was a ban on eating ice creams on you during the 2016 Olympics, has another ban been imposed for Tokyo?" he asked a grinning Sindhu, who would be aiming to better the silver she won five years ago.

In reply, she said: "Sir, I have to be careful about my diet."

PM Modi then promised to have ice cream with Sindhu after she returned from Tokyo.

Talking to Vinesh Phogat's family, the PM jokingly asked, "Kaun si chakki ka atta khilate hain aap apni ladkiyon ko?"

Modi also hailed the contribution of the Phogat family to Indian wrestling.

Speaking to boxer Ashish Kumar, he recalled his struggles in the run-up to the Games, since losing his father, who was a kabaddi player. Kumar’s father died before the Olympic qualifier in 2020. He also battled COVID-19 a few months ago during a tournament in Spain.

"You suffered from COVID. You lost your father as well. How did you cope and continue working hard?" the PM asked.

Ashish replied, "I was emotionally hurt after my father died. My family supported me well through testing times. My friends motivated me that I should work towards fulfilling my father's dreams."

"Your father was a kabaddi player. How did you come to choose boxing?" PM Modi further asked Kumar.

"My father wanted me to be a boxer. I come from a family of sportspersons. My brother was a wrestler but I was of a lean frame. So, I decided that I couldn't be a wrestler and chose boxing," he responded.

In the interaction, PM Modi sought to make the athletes feel at ease before they leave for the Tokyo Games, where expectations from them will be high.

The Olympics, in which on-site spectators will not be allowed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to August 8.

(With inputs from PTI)