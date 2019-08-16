Here's how a gaming platform is helping people make money

At a time when the buzzwords are layoffs and economic slowdown, there is a company that is empowering women by giving them an opportunity to earn.

WinZO, a vernacular e-sports gaming platform, has partnered with more than 600 housewives and school teachers for translating trivia on the platform in different languages.

The platform, which is backed by Kaalari Capital, offers over 30 games on its app based platform in 10 languages, including English, Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri.

Talking to Moneycontrol, few of the translators shared their stories about working on WinZO which has become a source of income for them.

Shweta Prasad, who is a housewife in West Bengal's Durgapur, has been working for WinZO for the past one year and till now has earned around Rs 18,000.

"I started working after my husband children leave for work and school. I work for four to five hours and the timings are flexible. Plus, there is no pressure of deadlines. We get one rupee per question," she said.

Currently, WinZO Trivia has a database of five lakh plus questions, the translation of which is solely driven by housewives, college students and teachers.

Other translators have similar stories to share.

Sangeeta, who is a Kannada translator, has been with WinZO since the beginning when it started as a trivia gaming app.

She works on the platform for four to five hours a day and believes that such opportunities give housewives a chance to earn money.

Concurring with Sangeeta is Angela, who was a teacher but left her job for personal reasons. Now, she works with WinZO and says that "it (working with WinZO) empowers me economically and makes me feel wanted in the society. I don't feel like I am wasting my life. I have also picked up new skills.”

She earns around Rs 8,000-10,000 for Hindi language translation.

Bengali translator Suchetna, who is studying B-Tech and is in the final year, is the only working member in her family. She has been funding her college fees by translating for WinZO.

She also added that “there is a lot of competition in this space (translation) and there are many websites that get the work done but do not pay.”

But how is this helping the platform?

According to Saumya Singh, co-founder, WinZO Games, they took this route to make the company leaner.

"We had 700 people so we wanted to be lean and we did not want to do a lot of things in-house. And we were building a vernacular product so we wanted to be as authentic as we could. It is about how those people read and communicate and I don’t think we would have that authenticity if we would have done it in-house.

“For one language translation, we are spending around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. But if we go to a professional translator it would cost me Rs 50,000 to one lakh. I am giving authentic flavor to the translation and I am giving them an opportunity to earn so it is a win-win for me and them," said.

But there are more people who are benefiting from this platform.

WinZO’s influencer-focused feature, ‘WinZO Superstar’ across India is making micro-influencers richer.

Through this feature the platform invites the influencers to partner with WinZO. After registering for this feature, the influencers are provided with specific links to promote WinZO on their social media handles for which they get paid.

These influencers earn in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 daily.

Singh explained why they thought of collaborating with micro-influencers.

"We thought how we can distribute the platform beyond Google and Facebook. Micro-influencers have regional community following and there are people watching that kind of content so we thought to educate markets through these guys," she added.

She explained further that they will make a video for us and publish the video on our platform.