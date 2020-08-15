Here is how cricketers, public figures and fans reacted to MS Dhoni's retirement

On August 15, Indian cricketer MS Dhoni announced that he was going to retire from international cricket. Several fans, cricketers and public figures took to social media to share their reactions.

Cricketer Suresh Raina who served as teammate to the MS Dhoni, shared a picture of the Chennai Super Kings squad on Instagram. "It was nothing but fun playing with you," he said in an Instagram post.

Indian captain Virat Kohli also shared a heartfelt message to MS Dhoni on Instagram as well as a picture to commemorate his retirement: