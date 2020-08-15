172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|here-is-how-cricketers-public-figures-and-fans-reacted-to-ms-dhonis-retirement-5709941.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here is how cricketers, public figures and fans reacted to MS Dhoni's retirement

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni announced that he was going to retire from international cricket. Several fans, cricketers and public figures took to social media to share their reactions.

Moneycontrol News

On August 15, Indian cricketer MS Dhoni announced that he was going to retire from international cricket. Several fans, cricketers and public figures took to social media to share their reactions.

Cricketer Suresh Raina who served as teammate to the MS Dhoni, shared a picture of the Chennai Super Kings squad on Instagram. "It was nothing but fun playing with you," he said in an Instagram post.







View this post on Instagram


It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!


 

 

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also took to twitter to congratulate MS Dhoni upon his retirement


Indian captain Virat Kohli also shared a heartfelt message to MS Dhoni on Instagram as well as a picture to commemorate his retirement: 


First Published on Aug 15, 2020 08:43 pm

tags #cricket #India #MS Dhoni

