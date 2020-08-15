Here is how cricketers, public figures and fans reacted to MS Dhoni's retirement

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni announced that he was going to retire from international cricket. Several fans, cricketers and public figures took to social media to share their reactions.
Cricketer Suresh Raina who served as teammate to the MS Dhoni, shared a picture of the Chennai Super Kings squad on Instagram. "It was nothing but fun playing with you," he said in an Instagram post.
It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also took to twitter to congratulate MS Dhoni upon his retirement
Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020
Indian captain Virat Kohli also shared a heartfelt message to MS Dhoni on Instagram as well as a picture to commemorate his retirement:
Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to youView this post on InstagramFirst Published on Aug 15, 2020 08:43 pm