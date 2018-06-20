Haryana govt proposes cut in prize money for athletes employed with Central organisations

The Manohar Lal Khattar-government in Haryana is now proposing to slash cash rewards for international medal winners from the state who are employed with central organisations such as Indian Railways and the Army.

The proposal comes shortly after the state's government asked sports persons to pay up 30 percent of their income from commercial endorsements.

According to a Hindustan Times report, officials in the chief minister's office said the proposal was floated at a meeting held by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"The chief minister's proposal is reasonable. Sportspersons who play for other organisations can't be accommodated. The sports policy also doesn’t allow it. They also get cash awards from their respective organisations," an official told the paper.

No concrete decision has been taken yet on the matter as the state's sports minister Anil Vij opposed the cut in cash rewards. Vij has reportedly asked the government to relax the policy for medal winners from a few categories.

The relaxation, if approved, will be applicable to medal winners at the Olympics, Paralympics, four-year world championships (restricted to sports disciplines played in the Olympics and Paralympics), Asian Games, Para Asian Games, Youth Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Games (para athletes) and Youth Asian Games.



This is the second time that the Haryana government has faced criticism for its treatment of sportspeople. The government's notification dated April 30, 2018, asking them to deposit one-third of their income earned from professional sports or commercial endorsements, drew a lot of flak.

The government had defended its demand by saying that the move was in line with the existing rules.

"It is government's old rule/service rule, Rule 56, as per which if any government employee generates commercial income or professional income, then he shall have to deposit one-third of such earnings," Vij had explained.

Sportspeople from the state, however, felt the move was discouraging.

"This notification will hamper an athletes' preparation. How can the government give such an order? We pay taxes over whatever we earn and now this notification to pay one-third," Babita Phogat, who won a silver at the Gold Coast CWG, told PTI.

A sudden change in the stance of the Haryana government seems to have confused many as it is known for offering the highest cash prizes for international medals to its athletes.

An Olympic gold medallist from Haryana gets Rs 6 crore from his state government, compared with only Rs 75 lakh given by the Union government. Indian Railways gives Rs 1 crore told Olympic gold medal winners.

Over the years, Haryana has been the engine for India's sports as a majority of sportspeople hail from there. High cash incentives and job security have been the key forces driving the state's youth towards sports, according to professional boxer Vijender Singh.