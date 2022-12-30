 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Haryana athletics coach who accused sports minister of sexual harassment lodges police complaint

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

The junior athletics coach who accused Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment lodged a police complaint against him on Friday.

On Thursday, the woman made the accusation during a press conference held at the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) office in Chandigarh. The minister, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless and called for an independent probe.

A day later, the coach approached the police with a complaint against the BJP minister. "I have given a complaint to the SSP madam here. I am hopeful that I will get justice and Chandigarh police will investigate my complaint by getting to the bottom of things," she told reporters.

The woman also demanded that she be provided security.

A senior police official confirmed the receipt of the complaint.

Meanwhile in Rohtak, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter. Hooda was responding to queries about the allegations levelled against the state minister.