    Hardik, Pant hand India series-clinching win over England in third ODI

    Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259.

    PTI
    July 17, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST

    India defeated England by five wickets in the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on July 17.

    Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259.

    For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 60. Chasing 260, Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 125 while Pandya made 71, as India overhauled the target in 42.1 overs. C

    Reece Topley again shone bright with the ball, returning with impressive figures of 3/35.

    Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60).

    India: 261 for 5 in 42.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35).
    first published: Jul 17, 2022 11:03 pm
