Hardik Pandya lead GT to an emphatic win over RR to lift IPL 2022 trophy

Hardik Pandya put on quite a show in front of the packed Narendra Modi Stadium. He did not feel the pressure of playing in front of the largest attendance to an official cricket match – 1,04,859 – being the attendance at the 1.32 lakh capacity stadium. He gave his fellow Gujaratis great joy as local franchise Gujarat Titans defeated 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the title clash at Motera, Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

Pandya led Titans to IPL title in their first appearance in the league, becoming the seventh successful captain, joining the list of three Indians in Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir and three Australians in Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist and David Warner as the victorious IPL captains.

The IPL final ended up as a damp squib. Titans thoroughly dominated, their bowlers first containing Royals to 130 for nine and later meeting the target in 18.1 overs. Batting let Royals completely down and their bowlers did not have enough total to defend. As it turned out, Titans, who have had more successes batting second, made it comfortably in the end. For the record, they won eight matches chasing while four were won defending. All their previous seven successful chases came in the last over. In that context, Sunday’s final was a one-sided affair with Titans dominating all the way.

Pandya put in an all-round performance, picking up three for 17 and scored 34 (30b, 3x4, 1x6), sharing 63 in 53 balls for the third wicket with Shubman Gill (45 not out, 43 balls, 3x4, 1x6). Royals were nowhere in the game at any stage. Gill hit the winning runs, a pull over long-leg for six off Obed McCoy while he had David Miller at the other end, who remained unbeaten on 32 (19b, 3x4, 1x6). Interestingly, Miller has remained unbeaten in six of Titans’ eight successful chases in this tournament.

After choosing to bat, the right decision as RR won 7 matches defending totals, Sanju Samson’s team did not have a desired Power Play score, putting up only 44 for the loss of left-handed explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 22. Neither did they have a fruitful middle-overs nor did one top-order batsman last till the end for the final overs' flourish.

Buttler, who only two evenings ago scored his fourth century of this tournament, was quiet in the first half of RR innings, scoring at around a run a ball. Jaiswal, after seeing out two quiet overs, had to go for the shots and began with a drive over mid-off fielder for two off Md Shami and followed it with a beautifully-timed six over cover in the third over that yielded 14 runs. Jaiswal also missed a couple while going for the big hits, but when he connected, he got some good boundaries including a hook off left-arm medium-pacer Yash Dayal over long-leg. However, Jaiswal fell in going in the same vein after his second six, pulling Dayal in the fourth over to mid-wicket boundary, where Sai Kishore made no mistake.

No. 3 Samson opened his account with a four with an attacking shot over mid-on off Lockie Ferguson off the first ball he faced, and hit another through cover courtesy a misfield by Kishore off leg-spinner Rashid Khan’s first delivery of the match, in the sixth over. However, as has often been the case with Samson, he threw it away when the need of the hour was to build a partnership with Buttler.

Samson’s attempted pull misfired in his opposite number Hardik Pandya’s first over, ending up giving Sai Kishore a catch at backward point for just 14.

The pressure was on Buttler, who found the going tough. Buttler found the boundaries tough to come by, leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Pandya bowling tight spells in the middle overs. Pandya, after striking in his first over, struck again, dismissing the dangerous Buttler for 39 in 35 balls. His five fours including two off successive deliveries each from Ferguson and Rashid. He also helplessly saw Devdutt Padikkal cut Rashid straight to short third man for just two, consuming 10 deliveries.

However, Buttler fell when he tried to steer Pandya to third man and ended up edging behind for 39 to finish the tournament with 863 runs, the second highest in a tournament after Virat Kohli’s 973 in 2016. There was nothing wrong on the pitch, which was the same on which Royals won against Royal Challengers Bangalore to enter the title round. The bounce was true. There was not much turn for the spinners either.

Pandya and Rashid were best with their line and length, not giving much width for RR batsmen to play their shots. It was poor shot selection from a majority of the RR batsmen, Shimron Hetmyer, the last of the RR big-hitters, ending up giving Pandya a simple return catch off the leading edge in the last ball of the Titans captain’s spell. Pandya finished with three for 17, registering his best IPL bowling figures.

Ashwin fell to a catch in the deep in left-arm spinner Sai Kishore’s first over, 16th of the innings, with the bowler pulling back the length as the batsman stepped out to clear the straight boundary. Ashwin managed only in giving David Miller a simple catch at the boundary. From 98 for six when Ashwin fell, RR posted 34 more in the last 4.1 overs, finishing with a total that was only the second lowest in IPL finals.