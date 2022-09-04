Hardik Pandya is the X- factor of Indian team, says Allan Wilkins

Alan Wilkins is one of the most recognisable and respectable voices in sports broadcasting. The former first-class cricketer, who began his career in broadcasting after a severe shoulder injury, has worked for BBC, ESPN Star Sports, ITV, Eurosport, SABC and SuperSport (South Africa) and Fox Sports. He holds a degree in Sports Science (Psychology) and History from Loughborough University.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Wilkins spoke at length about Indian cricket. Edited excerpts:

When you look at India, what's your first thought, considering even a second-string Indian Team did so well in Zimbabwe?

Well…yeah… There’s an awful lot of talent in this side when you think that you can even pick up a third team as there is so much of talent. So, I think what’s good for India is that there is competition for places and that competition is healthy and you are looking at the top order or the middle order or even the keepers, there’s 3 wicketkeepers in this side alone… and then you got the fast bowling department. You got the spinners…. so, each space is covered by BCCI and the competition is healthy.

India is set to play second game against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Being an Englishman and a neutral person, how do you see this rivalry?

I would think it’s an advantage for India that Shaheen Shah Afridi is out for Pakistan and he’s a big key man. He gets the ball to swing early on in the proceedings, so I think that’s a big blow for Pakistan to lose him. India has a strong side, but remember that it’s a T20 contest. Pakistan has got so many all-round players who can actually take the game away. So, I think it’s a very very even contest. (As we saw in the first game in Dubai.)

You have done so much commentary in India-Pakistan matches. When you see the build-up, during the match or after the match, how is India-Pakistan game different from say a rivalry like Ashes?

Well, I think you got to keep your emotions intact. obviously, it’s a very emotional occasion when India plays Pakistan, just as when Australia plays England… look at the emotions between South Africa and England at Lord’s… look at what the victory means to South Africa against England at Lord’s. So, I think it’s the team that manages its emotions and keep it intact and they don’t allow a lack of control of the psychology thing. The team that keeps its nerves is the team that prevails.

Post last T20 World Cup which was played in UAE, what kind of change do you see in the current Indian squad with Rohit Sharma as captain and Rahul Dravid as coach?

Well I think Rahul wants to do it his way and I think Rahul is doing the way he was as a cricketer - very methodical. He has authority, he was a wonderful player and I think he is doing that with Rohit Sharma. Both men are quiet in their ways, both men go about their business in a way where the results prove their mettle. So, I think it’s a good combination just like Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli.

A lot of people feel that if Hardik Pandya is removed, we will see a different Indian team. Do you agree?

Yeah, it’s a dimension, he has worked hard because only a year ago he could not bowl... I saw him in Ireland when India beat Ireland with him as captain, yet he adds an X factor, he loves getting involved, he loves controlling his players, and again its competition. The balance of the side will be decided by Rahul and Rohit Sharma and he just adds to this competitive middle order…a guy with bat who can hit it out of the park and he can now bowl…so it’s that bowling thread that gives him an edge over maybe someone who doesn’t bowl.

India has too many options for an opening pair. Who would be your preferred choice if you had to make the decision for the T20 World Cup?

I am not an Indian selector… it's very tough…I am sure between Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma they will come up with a winning combination, but you are right at the moment you can pick any one to five or six place to work for India…it’s that good, so the competition will depend on who’s hitting the ball best and who is the right man for the occasion. But I am not an Indian selector… I think Rahul Dravid is a perfect man to deal with that.