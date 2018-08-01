Harbhajan Singh's show of support pushes Sports Minister to release Rs 10L for ailing gold medallist

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the release of Rs 10 lakh for the treatment of 1978 Asian Games gold medallist Hakam Bhattal, and cricketer Harbhajan Singh had a major role to play.

The news of Bhattal's falling health gained traction after Harbhajan Singh, in a tweet, echoed the voice of Bhattal's family, who had earlier asked the Indian government for financial support.



Hakam Bhattal, Asian Games gold medallist athlete & Dhyan Chand award winner, is admitted in a hospital in Sangrur for Kidney & Liver ailments. His wife says, 'We're poor people, govt should at least help those who get laurels for the nation. Govt does not value athletes' #Punjab pic.twitter.com/x2Z27LHQHK

Winner of Major Dhyan Chand Award, Bhattal has been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Punjab for kidney and liver ailment.



I have ordered an immediate release of ₹10 lakhs for the medical treatment of Havildar Hakam Bhattal. Officers of @IndiaSports @Media_SAI have visited him, and we are keeping track of the situation. I wish him a quick recovery.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattal's wife revealed that the family 's saving ran dry during the treatment and with no money left, the hospital had asked them to take Bhattal home.

“Athletes are taken care of only if they are playing and winning gold medals. No one even asks about them thereafter. His case is the best example. In such a situation, they should’ve helped us,” said Bhattal's wife.

The 62-year-old athlete represented India at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games where he won a gold medal in the 20km men’s race walk. Bhattal also served the Indian Army as a havildar in the 6 Sikh Regiment.