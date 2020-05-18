App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harbhajan Singh slams Shahid Afridi over PM Modi remarks

The former Pakistan captain earlier indulged in a new controversy with his remarks against PM Modi during a recent visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has slammed Shahid Afridi over his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Pakistan captain  earlier indulged in a new controversy with his remarks against PM Modi during a recent visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"The world is currently infected by such a big disease,” said Afridi. “But, the bigger disease is in Modi’s mind.”

Close

Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh earlier found themselves in the line of fire for extending help to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against coronavirus.

related news

The off-spinner said it was a gesture to help the needy in these trying times. Singh, however, made it clear that Afridi had crossed his limit with his outburst against PM Modi.

"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Singh told India Today.

Harbhajan further said, "I was born in this country and will die in this country. I have played for my country for over 20 years and have won many games for India. No one can say that I have done anything against my country".adding to it he said "Today or tomorrow, if my country needs me anywhere, even if at the border, I will be the first one to pick up a gun for the sake of my country."

First Published on May 18, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #Harbhajan Singh #India #Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Shahid Afridi #Sports

