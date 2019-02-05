Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 7 things you need to know about CR7

6. The epitome of fitness | Ronaldo lifts about 23,055 kgs of total weight during his training session, which basically is like lifting a total of 16 Toyota Prius cars. He does 3,000 ab exercises every day and has a body fat percentage of 10 making him a perfect sprinting machine. Ronaldo's jump generates five times more power than that of a wild Cheetah as it jumps in full flight. This speed allows him to reach a height of 44cm in the air, which is more than what an average NBA player can do. (Image: Reuters)