Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 7 things you need to know about CR7

On his 34th birthday, we take a look at why you can love or hate Ronaldo but cannot ignore him.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/7

1. CR7 the high-value footballer | The 34-year-old is high up on the list of the most valuable players after his move to Juventus. There are very few players who would attract a 100 million euros price tag at the age of 33. His current valuation tops the then-record 94m euros fee Madrid paid to sign him from Manchester United nine years ago. His total transfer fee now stands at 221m euros. (Image: Reuters)
2/7

2. The goal scoring behemoth | Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009. In his nine-year stay at Real Madrid, Ronaldo became the club's record scorer with 450 goals against his name. He holds the record of being the top scorer in Champions League with 121 goals. With 85 international goals, he is Portugal's all-time record goalscorer (Image: Reuters)
3/7

3. The Ultimate Trophy Winner | In his career Ronaldo has won almost all trophies of football. Some of the major trophies in Ronaldo's glittering career include 5 x Ballon d' Or, 5 x UEFA Best player, 4 x FIFA Club World Cup,1 x European Championship, 5 x Champions League, 3 x UEFA Supercup, 1 x Portuges Super Cup, 3 x Premier League, 1x English FA Cup, 2 x English League Cup, 2 x English Super Cup, 2 x LaLiga, 2 x Spanish Cup, 2 x Spanish Super Cup and 1 x Italian Super Cup. (Image: Reuters)
4/7

4. 'CR7'-The Brand | Along with his footballing abilities, Ronaldo’s good looks and fashion taste have made him one arguably the most marketable athlete in the world. He is the face of Herbalife, EA Sports, American Tourister, along with his own clothing line named CR7. He has been with Nike since 2003 and the company currently pays him 30 mn euros annually. (Image: Reuters)
5/7

5. 'CR7' the media-savvy athlete | According to Hookit, the website that tracks athletes on social media, Ronaldo has reached over 200 million followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram—the first ever professional athlete to do so. He is the highest paid sports personality on Instagram and charges $ 750,000 for a single post. (Image: Reuters)
6/7

6. The epitome of fitness | Ronaldo lifts about 23,055 kgs of total weight during his training session, which basically is like lifting a total of 16 Toyota Prius cars. He does 3,000 ab exercises every day and has a body fat percentage of 10 making him a perfect sprinting machine. Ronaldo's jump generates five times more power than that of a wild Cheetah as it jumps in full flight. This speed allows him to reach a height of 44cm in the air, which is more than what an average NBA player can do. (Image: Reuters)
7/7

7. CR7 on Hot Wheels | An athlete as big as Ronaldo makes some serious cash, and of course he’s owned his fair share of luxury sports cars. His collection includes 19 cars that are worth around $19 million. The cheapest car he owns is a Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI. The most expensive? None other than the Bugatti Veyron, of course. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #Cristiano Ronaldo #Football #Slideshow #Sports

