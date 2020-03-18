App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gymnastic test event cancelled in Tokyo; Olympic Torch scheduled to arrive on March 20

The official start of the four-month Olympic Torch relay around Japan is scheduled to begin on March 26 in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tokyo Olympic organizers on March 18 said a test event in gymnastics set for April 4-5 has been canceled. Organizers say the Japan Gymnastics Association called off the Artistic Gymnastics All-Around World Cup, which was also being organized by FIG, the world governing body of the sport.

Tokyo 2020 officials say they will attempt to carry out an “operational test” on the same date. It is unclear if athletes will be included.

Tokyo organizers have 15 test events remaining to conduct, with the final one ending on May 6. Few are likely to be carried out as scheduled, and the presence of non-Japanese athletes is almost certain not to occur.

Close

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo organizers and the IOC have repeatedly said the Olympics will open as scheduled on July 24. In a local poll, 70% of Japanese said they believe the games will not open as scheduled.

related news

The Olympic torch is set to arrive in Japan on March 20 on a flight from Greece. The official start of the four-month relay around Japan begins on March 26 in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima.

Organizers are asking for a reduction in crowds along the torch route. If crowds are too large they could stop that leg, but organizers say they are determined to run the entire route until its end on July 24 at the new national stadium.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 01:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #Olympics 2020 #Sports #Tokyo Olympics 2020

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.