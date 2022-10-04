English
    Gutted that I won't be part of T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah

    "I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 04, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    Jasprit Bumrah

    Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is gutted about missing the T20 World Cup due to a back injury but will be cheering his team as he goes through his recovery.

    "I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday.

    The BCCI on Monday ruled Bumrah out of the ICC event, dealing a massive setback to the Indian team. Bumrah's absence will certainly affect India's chances in the marquee event in Australia as death bowling still remains a grey area.

    The BCCI was awaiting medical reports while the pacer did his rehab at the National Cricket Academy but it was a foregone conclusion that he would be out for months.

    He was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Bumrah has a history of back problems due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #cricket #Jasprit Bumrah #Sports #T20 World Cup
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 12:02 pm
