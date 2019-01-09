Gujarat will soon be home to the largest cricket stadium in the world

Ahmedabad will soon get the world's largest cricket stadium leaving the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) far behind. Gujarat Cricket Association Vice-President Parimal Nathwani posted images of the under-construction stadium and hailed it as a symbol of national pride.

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Montera, Ahmedabad is being renovated to accommodate over 1 lakh spectators from the existing 49,000.

The stadium commonly referred to as the Montera Stadium, is being redeveloped across 63 acres under architect firm M/s Populous.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 700 crore and the construction tender has been given to Larsen & Toubro.

The edifice will boast three practice grounds, an indoor cricket academy and 76 corporate boxes. The parking lot at the stadium would accommodate 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers.