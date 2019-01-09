Gujarat will soon be home to the largest cricket stadium in the world

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 700 crore and the construction tender has been given to Larsen & Toubro.
Ahmedabad will soon get the world's largest cricket stadium leaving the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) far behind. Gujarat Cricket Association Vice-President Parimal Nathwani posted images of the under-construction stadium and hailed it as a symbol of national pride.
The Sardar Patel Stadium in Montera, Ahmedabad is being renovated to accommodate over 1 lakh spectators from the existing 49,000.The stadium commonly referred to as the Montera Stadium, is being redeveloped across 63 acres under architect firm M/s Populous.
World's Largest Cricket Stadium, larger than #Melbourne, is under construction at #Motera in #Ahmedabad,#Gujarat. Once completed the dream project of #GujaratCricketAssociation will become pride of entire India. Sharing glimpses of construction work under way. @BCCI @ICC #cricket pic.twitter.com/WbeoCXNqRJ
— Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 6, 2019
According to a report in The Indian Express, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 700 crore and the construction tender has been given to Larsen & Toubro.
The edifice will boast three practice grounds, an indoor cricket academy and 76 corporate boxes. The parking lot at the stadium would accommodate 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers."There will be a concourse to connect the entire stadium for pedestrian and vehicular movement. Moreover, the clubhouse will be equipped with 55 rooms and an Olympic size swimming pool," Nathwani was quoted in a report by The Hindu.