Gujarat Titans humble Lucknow Super Giants to secure play-offs spot

There was no doubt about Gujarat Titans making it to the Play Offs. Sitting pretty second in the points table, they officially became the first team to enter the final phase of the tournament with a 62-run win over fellow IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants in Pune on Tuesday night.

Titans move back to the top of the table with 18 points and have two more matches while LSG are second with 16, and just one win from their remaining two should take them to the Play Offs.

GT captain Hardik Pandya chose to go against the tide after winning the toss. Despite his team winning six out of eight chasing, Pandya opted to bat first. That also put LSG in an uncomfortable position as six of their first eight wins have come batting first.

In the end, in a low-scoring match, GT defended their 144 for four very well with leg-spinner Rashid Khan picking up his career best IPL figures of four for 24 as LSG were bundled out for 82 in 13.5 overs.

A poor Power Play score – 37 for three – did not help LSG’s cause as left-arm pacer Yash Dayal picked up two wickets in his first two overs while Md Shami had KL Rahul for the second successive time in this tournament cheaply. Titans wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha complemented his bowlers brilliantly, effecting two stumpings and also taking two catches, to make up for a rare failure with the bat earlier in the day.

Earlier, LSG medium-pacers did well in Power Play to contain GT to their lowest total in the first six overs this IPL – 35 – and also managed to take two wickets in this period, those of the explosive Saha, the man who has been amidst runs in the recent few innings, and the comeback man, Matthew Wade, who was making his appearance after six matches.

Opener Shubman Gill (63 not out, 49b, 7x4), who has not really set this IPL afire except for two big scores at the start and one in the last match, lived dangerously early on. He went for risky singles and was lucky in the second over when he set off for a non-existent single and KL Rahul at mid-off failed to pick it up well while on another occasion, his partner and captain Hardik Pandya survived as Ayush Badoni failed to hit the stumps. He was also lucky twice when his upper cut fell just short of third man and a sweep fell safe in front of the fielder at backward square leg boundary.

But for these silly acts, Gill played some superb shots, his horizontal shots early on in the innings fetching him fours on the on-side were a delight. However, he could not build a steady partnership as he lost Saha first, lobbing to mid-on in the third over for 5, then Wade and Pandya.

Wade began with a lot of promise, hitting two cracking fours of successive deliveries off Dushmantha Chameera before perishing while playing a scoop from wide outside off stump and ending up hitting Avesh Khan straight to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Pandya’s poor form continued for the fifth straight match, edging behind a wide delivery from Khan as he went for a cut. Pandya, who was once among the Orange Cap contenders scoring 295 in his first six innings, has 49 from his last five innings including 11 on Tuesday.

Gill held his end tight till the 20th over and shared 52 for the fourth wicket with Miller as batting was not easy on the dry surface and the ball was not coming nicely on to the bat. Imagine how the batting conditions must have been when the first and only six of the GT innings came in the 16th over when Miller creamed Jason Holder over cover.

No sooner had the fourth-wicket pair raised fifty than Miller departed, playing a loose shot to backward point boundary for 26. Rahul Tewatia also found the going tough as no six came off his bat and he managed four painstaking fours in his 22 not out and edged his team close to 150 with a 41-run stand for the unbroken fifth wicket with Gill, who posted his second successive half-century, fourth of the season and 14th in his IPL career.