English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    GT vs LSG IPL 2022: Where to watch online and on TV, squad details, get full report here

    GT vs LSG: Catch all the details of the clash of the newbies here.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

    It is the clash of the new boys in town as the Gujarat Titans take on the Lucknow Super Giants. Two new teams, but led by faces that couldn’t be farther from new. GT will be spearheaded by Hardik Pandya while LSG will be led by the flamboyant KL Rahul. Both teams and their captains will have a point to prove. Hardik is leading what can be arguably summed as the most ordinary team. They will be relying a lot on some of their uncapped players to deliver in the batting department. For LSG, they will be hoping KL Rahul’s earlier misfortunes with the captaincy are not repeated. While leading the King’s XI Punjab, there were too many near misses. But this is a totally different outfit, this time around with the explosive Quinton de Kock partnering at the top.

    Where to watch GT vs LSG online?

    All IPL matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

    Where to watch GT vs LSG IPL matches on TV?

    On television, the match can be watched on the Star Sports network on channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: All that is new at this year’s IPL

    GT vs LSG possible Playing XI

    Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (capt), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

    Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

    What is the full IPL 2022 schedule?

    The 10 IPL teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants while Group B has Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

    You can see the full schedule of all 70 league matches here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cricket #GT #GT vs LSG #Gujarat titans #LSG #Lucknow Super Giants #Sports
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 05:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.