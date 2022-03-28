GT vs LSG IPL 2022: Where to watch online and on TV, squad details, get full report here

It is the clash of the new boys in town as the Gujarat Titans take on the Lucknow Super Giants. Two new teams, but led by faces that couldn’t be farther from new. GT will be spearheaded by Hardik Pandya while LSG will be led by the flamboyant KL Rahul. Both teams and their captains will have a point to prove. Hardik is leading what can be arguably summed as the most ordinary team. They will be relying a lot on some of their uncapped players to deliver in the batting department. For LSG, they will be hoping KL Rahul’s earlier misfortunes with the captaincy are not repeated. While leading the King’s XI Punjab, there were too many near misses. But this is a totally different outfit, this time around with the explosive Quinton de Kock partnering at the top.

Where to watch GT vs LSG online?

All IPL matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app.

Where to watch GT vs LSG IPL matches on TV?

On television, the match can be watched on the Star Sports network on channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

Also Read: All that is new at this year’s IPL

GT vs LSG possible Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (capt), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

What is the full IPL 2022 schedule?

The 10 IPL teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants while Group B has Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.