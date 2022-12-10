American journalist dies while covering FIFA, brother suspects 'foul play'

American journalist Grant Wahl died on Friday after he collapsed in the media box at the Lusail Stadium while covering the high-octane clash between the Netherlands and Argentina. His brother, Eric, took to Instagram to allege Wahl was killed.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay. I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help," Grant’s brother said in a video posted on his Instagram account.



Wahl's death comes days after the Sports Illustrated journalist was denied entry to the match between USA and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community.





The US Soccer team's official account released a statement regarding Wahl's death, stating the organisation was "heartbroken".

Wahl was a staunch critic of Qatar hosting the World Cup owing to the country's alleged apathy towards migrant workers and the LGBTQ community's human rights. On Monday, he wrote on his personal website the toll this World Cup had taken on his body. "My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,'' he wrote.

"What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.



"I didn't have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I'm already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.''