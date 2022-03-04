English
    Google Doodle marks ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand

    Google Doodle: Google joined cricket fans in wishing the eight participating teams in the ICC Women's World Cup the best.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
    ICC Women's World Cup: Google Doodle on March 4 features players in batting, bowling, wicketkeeping and fielding positions.

    The Google Doodle on March 4 marks the beginning of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. The tournament will kick off the at the Bay Oval Stadium in the country's Bay of Plenty area. Eight teams, including India, will compete in it.

    The first match played in the tournament was between the hosts and the team of West Indies.

    For Indian audiences, the match between team India and Pakistan on March 6 and the face-off with defending champions England on March 16 will be among the closely-watched contests.

    India will play New Zealand on March 10, West Indies on March 12, Australia on March 19, Bangladesh on March 22 and South Africa on March 27.

    The tournament, which will comprise 31 matches, had been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. With the pandemic situation now improving, ICC has decided that that the participating teams will remain in a “managed environment' instead of the strict bio-bubble arrangement.

    Google joined cricket fans in wishing participating teams the best. Its doodle featured players in batting, bowling, wicketkeeping and fielding positions.

    Clicking on the doodle takes users to Google’s Women’s Cricket World Cup page, where cricket balls float across the screen.

    Google shared some cricket history to mark the start of the women’s tournament.

    “The world’s first international cricket match took place in 1844 between Canada and the United States,” it said. “The first women’s World Cup tournament was held in 1973, also won by this year’s defending champions, England.”

    Cricket is widely respected for maintaining high standards of fair play and good sportsmanship, Google said in a note accompanying the doodle. “Hence the phrase “It’s just not cricket,” which describes anything considered unfair.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cricket #Google Doodle #New Zealand
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 08:39 am

