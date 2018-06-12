App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goldman Sachs predicts Brazil will win FIFA World Cup 2018

Interestingly, Goldman Sachs had predicted that Brazil would lift the World Cup in 2014 as well

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Using a mixture of data mining, econometrics and machine learning, Goldman Sachs has predicted that Brazil will win the FIFA World Cup in Russia this year.

The investment bank is the latest of many to join the excitement surrounding football's greatest spectacle.

It used as many as 200,000 statistical models, with data on individual players and recent performances of each team, to arrive at its conclusion.

Goldman Sachs also reportedly ran over a million simulations of the tournament before predicting that Brazil will finish as the winner.

Interestingly, Goldman Sachs had predicted that Brazil would lift the World Cup in 2014.

According to its prediction, the 2014 World Cup final would be held between Argentina and Brazil, which would be won by the latter 3-1.

Unfortunately, Brazil lost to Germany in the semi-final, leading to a final clash between Germany and Argentina, which the former won 1-0.

Many economists and institutions have predicted the World Cup winner this year. Here are some of the predictions:

  • Danske Bank predicted Brazil to be the winner.

  • German bank Commerzbank predicted that Germany will win this year.

  • Swiss bank UBS predicted that Brazil will win its 6th title this year.

  • University of Innsbruck has predicted a Germany–Brazil final, and that the latter will win the clash.

"It is difficult to assess how much faith one should have in these predictions… But, the forecasts remain highly uncertain, even with the fanciest statistical techniques, simply because football is quite an unpredictable game. This is, of course, precisely why the World Cup will be so exciting to watch," Goldman Sachs said in its report.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 11:02 pm

tags #2018 FIFA world cup #Artificial Intelligence #Trending News

