Glute training to keeping head low: Speed lessons from Premier League’s bloody weekend

There are times when sport produces moments that are poetic as well as hilarious. When you watch a clip of Son Heung-min’s Goal of the Season against Burnley last year, a solo run that started in his own goalmouth, your heart leaps at his acceleration, at his split-second decision making to go it alone, at his self-belief. At the same time, you also laugh aloud when you see rivals chasing him but only being able to clutch at air.

Son, 27 years old at the time, ran nearly 80 metres in 11.1 seconds, ball at his feet, defenders at his heels.

Some of that pace was on display when Tottenham thumped Manchester United 6-1 in the Premier League on October 4. Son scored two goals, and his speed was crucial in his first, when he darted to meet a swiftly taken Harry Kane freekick.

Here are insights from five of the fastest players in the Premier League, even though they are a few clicks behind the world’s fastest - Kylian Mbappe. All of them were in action on Bloody Sunday.

Son Heung-min: He is his father’s son. Or, Son is the son of Son Woong Jun. Son Sr was a respected player in the 80s, and one of his assets was speed. Son Jr has inherited it and taken it up a notch. The smiling Korean has been clocked at a max speed of 34.4 kph. Again, it is not the fastest. But it is fast. It is what enables him to make surging runs at goal.

Harry Kane: Son’s partner in crime at Tottenham is known for his long rangers, like his clever and mighty punt from the halfway line against Juventus in Singapore. But he is no slow train, clocking in at 34.3 kph top speeds. The key was working on his running technique and gym work.

“Strengthening your glutes and hamstrings will give you the power you need to accelerate explosively, but you also need to ensure that your running technique is right,” Kane told FourFourTwo. “I worked with a sports scientist specifically on arm movement and the mechanics of sprinting. It’s really helped me, especially when I’m chasing a through ball.”

Mohammad Salah: One of the thrills in football is watching the blur of Salah’s arms and legs as he buzzes towards goal. In April, the French newspaper Le Figaro ranked him the 7th fastest player in the world and timed him at 35kmh.

One of Salah’s teammates at Roma, Gervinho, put it down to Salah’s punishing workouts. “I'll never forget his training sessions: very high rhythm, pushed like a madman, you watched him in amazement. You saw Salah and wanted to work harder. Talent and sacrifice," said Gervinho. Moreover, Salah has added muscle to his frame, which gives him ammunition to fly down the wings.

Mahmoud Trezeguet: Salahs’s countryman from Egypt has taken some time to settle into the Premier League, having made his debut for Aston Villa only last year. But no one doubts his abilities. He is one of the rare players who has lazy elegance and dribbling skills but also explosive speed. Trezeguet touched 37.6 kmph in a game against Liverpool last season, among the top-10 in the Premier League. And even if he did not score for Villa in their 7-2 drubbing of Liverpool this weekend, he earned positive reviews.

Kyle Walker: Man City’s draw against Leeds on October 3 was not Walker’s best performance. But he had the fastest max speed in the Premier League last season. He was clocked at an Mbappe-like 37.8 kmh against Chelsea. And having been a sprinter in his school years, he has great insights on the art of speed.

“My sprint coach taught me to keep my head down for the first 30 metres and to rise after that,” Walker told FourFourTwo. “Of course running the 100 metres is different to running fast in a football match, but you have to try and take little bits out of it and put it into your football.”

Walker does glute and leg strengthening so that his legs can take off. His other tip is, “If you have a friend who’s quick, get out on the training pitch and get them to chase you. It’s simple, but it will push you and you’ll get quicker.”