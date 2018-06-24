GER vs SWE FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Toivonen goal stuns possession-hoarding Germans

Live now
Jun 24, 2018 12:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HALF-TIME: And the referee finally blows the whistle for half-time.
45+2' SAVE!!! Larsson earns Sweden a free kick in the Germany half. His shot is met by a brilliantly aimed header from berg, and Neuer has to stretch to save that one.
45' 2 minutes added on as Germany continue to retain most of the possession in search of a goal, but create nothing substantial.
44' The Swedes are on the counter again!!! But Claesson messes up his first touch inside the box and misses out on the chance to double Sweden's lead!!
42' Reus sends in a fizzing cross into the Swedish penalty box, and Gundogan steps up to take the shot off the deflected ball, But Larsson gets to it to before him and kicks it out.
40' SAVE! Olsen makes a save from a deflected shot, but the rebound falls towards a leaping Mueller. The keeper manages to get enough of a touch on the ball so as to keep it out of the goal. Mueller's calls for a foul on him from Lustig are waved off by the referee.
39' Germany finally get a ball into the Swedish box, but it looks as thought the Germans themselves are unsure as to how it got there. Olsen kicks it out.
36' Germany kick on despite that set-back and keep trying to create something in the Swedish half. But Sweden seem to have received a major energy boost from that goal.
33' Kroos was sloppy and gave the ball and the Swedes broke into a counter once again, Toivonen, despite being pressured by Neuer and Rudiger, managed to lob the ball over the keeper. And it looks like the Germans are in more trouble than we figured!
33' GOAL!!!! Toivonen (SWE) : Germany 0 - 1 Sweden
31' Substitution for Germany - Gundogan: In: Rudy: Out
30' Germany are still playing with 10 men as Rudy continues to receive treatment at the sidelines. Meanwhile, Low has sent out Khedira to warm up.
28' And the Swedes get themselves a corner as Toivonen leaps high to head a cross in from the flank. But Hector gets his head to it first. Timo Werner heads the corner away.
24' Forsberg tried to get another counter started after Germany's Rudy misses the ball. But he loses the ball. In fact, Rudy is down on the ground after, what replays show to be, Toivonen's shoe caught the German square in the face. The Swede had jumped high in order to avoid falling over Rudy, who was already on the ground from a tackle.
22' Reus rolls the ball in for Mueller inside the box. But Ekdal reads the situation wonderfully and blocks Mueller with a good show strength, as the ball runs out for a goal kick.
20' Again, it is all about the Germans retaining possession and crowding around the Swedish penalty box at the moment. But, they have been caught out on the counter, twice now, by the Swedes.
19' Sebastian Rudy's attempt at Sweden's goal goes through the crowd of Swedes and Germans in the box, but it is well wide of the goal post.
18' Boateng makes a well-timed block on Berg's attempt on goal, after Granqvist's long ball is brought down in the box.
15' Throw for Sweden in the German half. They finally managed to get some possession. But the Germans have picked their pockets again, as Timo Werner drives forward for another German attack.
13' NEUER SAVES!!!! Germany gave the ball away in mid-field and Toivonen released Berg, who ran straight for the German goal with the ball. But Neuer rushes out to scoop the ball up. Nonetheless, Berg is claiming he was pushed from the back by Boateng, who along with Rudiger barely made in time to pressure the Swede.
12' It is all Germany here at the moment, as the Swedes have only been able to touch the ball only to block shots on their goal.
9' Granqvist saves Sweden again!!!! The Swedish defender is called into action twice in the space of a minute as the relentless Germans keep creating chances.
6' Sweden's Forsberg receives the ball in mid-field with a beautiful turn, and makes a run for the German goal. But he is pressured by the towering German defenders and ultimately muscled off the ball just outside the penalty area. The Germans retain possession and go again.
5' Kimmich's cross finds Hector in the box, and Reus makes a run to take the pass. But Larsson kicks the ball away. The Germans are very keen to make something happen, especially considering their opening game loss.
4' Hector shoots! But it is blocked by Granqvist.
3' Reus manages to create a chance after fooling Granqvist in the box. And 3 German players are in the box. But somehow the Swedes manage to keep them out.
2' Reus looking to drift in behind as Kimmich lobs the ball in.
1' And, we're off!!!! Germany are in their traditional white colours, as Sweden have changed into their blue jersey.
The strength of the Swedes lies in their collective organization. Forsberg, who plays for Leipzig, will be looking to create something.
And we have just received word that Mats Hummels is out fo the game due to some neck pain issue. So that should quash any wild speculation that may have arisen over his exclusion.