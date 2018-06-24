GER vs SWE FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Late Kroos winner ensures win for 10-man Germany

Live now
Jun 24, 2018 01:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
52' Yellow card for Ekdal (SWE)
46' Substitution for Germany: Gomez: In; Draxler: Out
33' GOAL!!!! Toivonen (SWE) : Germany 0 - 1 Sweden
31' Substitution for Germany - Gundogan: In: Rudy: Out
90+7' Yellow Card for Larsson (SWE)
Thats it for our coverage of this brilliant and entertaining game. We'll see you tomorrow for more live updates.
FULL TIME: And the referee blows the whistle, signaling the end of the game.
Heartbreak for the Swedes, as they need to beat Mexico to go ahead into the knockout rounds. And the Germans now go to their last group stage game against the Koreans with some hope, and some belief. And all because of one man: Toni Kroos!
90+5' What a shot by the German mid-fielder!! He redeems himself and pulls Germany up from the depths of despair!!! That was a beautiful curling finish, straigh into the top corner, from a difficult angle.
90+5' GOAL!!!!!!!! Kroos (GER)
Germany 2 - 1 Sweden
90+5' Last chance for Germany as they get a free kick right at the edge of the Swedish penalty box.
90+2' Brandt shoots!!!! The German attacker's shot comes off the side-post, and falls to Werner, whose touch sends the ball high over the cross-bar.
90' The fourth official signals 5 minutes to be added on. Germany press on. They desperately need the win.
90' Substitution for Sweden - Thelin: In ; Berg: Out
88' WHAT A SAVE!! Olsen makes a brilliant save to deny Mario Gomez from a close range header!!! This could be a huge moment! Take nothing away from Gomez's attempt either.
87' Substitution for Germany - Brandt: In; Hector: Out
83' What a save!! Neuer loses his balance as the ball is sent in to the German penalty area from the free kick. But the German sweeper keeper recovers just enough to punch the ball away for a corner.
82' Germany are down to 10 men as Jerome Boateng is sent off after seeing a second yellow card!! The referee took his time to reach that decision.
82' Second Yellow Card for Boateng (GER) - Boateng Sent Off
82' Berg is brought down by the touchline thanks to a sliding tackle from Boateng. This could eb trouble for the German.
81' Werner's casual attempt goes high.
80' Berg tries to chase a well crafted ball, but the linesman signals him to be offside.
79' Granqvist hurls himself in the way of another German attempt at the Swedish goal.
78' Substitution for Sweden - Guidetti: In ; Toivonen: Out
76' Forseberg Shoots! Sweden get a corner and the ball in is headed out of the German box. It falls to Forsberg, who takes a shot on the volley. But Neuer is there to catch it.
74' Subsitution for Sweden - Durmaz: In ; Claesson: Out
73' Germany have possession again and are trying to hammer at Sweden. Granqvist almost scored an onwn goal trying to keep the Germans out.
71' The Swedes got back in them to intercept the ball from the Germans and launch their own counter, but Boateng decided to take one for the team and brought Toivonen down in the middle of the park.
71' Yellow Card for Boateng (GER)
70' Kross has lost the ball again! Forsberga nd Berg co-ordinate with Larsson to make something happen for the Swedes. But the Germans manage to contain the situation, and Neuer scops up the ball. Immediately, a German counter is on.
68' Gomez gets to the ball, chipped in to the box for him, but his attempt goes high from point blank range! Nonetheless, he will be relieved to know that the linesman had already signaled that to be an offside.
66' SHOT! Kimmich shoots towards goal from the wing, Gomez is unable to reach it, but the ball is dangerous enough to cause goal-keeper Olsen some problems.
65' More good work from Kimmich and Gomez sees Kroos set himself up for a shot which takes a deflection and earns Germany a corner.
63' Germany are still dominating possession, but they are finally beginning to do so like the Germany of old. They have been creating chance after chance in this half, and for the last few minutes Sweden just can't seem to get out of their box.
61' ALMOST! Reus is unable to connect with Kimmich's beautiful pass into the box, and the ball goes past Mario Gomez as well. The Swedish goal was wide open for the two German attackers.