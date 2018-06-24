App
Sports
Jun 24, 2018 01:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GER vs SWE FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Late Kroos winner ensures win for 10-man Germany

Catch all the highlights from the Group F encounter between Germany and Sweden, played at the Fisht Olympic Stadium.

highlights

  • Jun 24, 01:25 AM (IST)

    90+7' Yellow Card for Larsson (SWE)

  • Jun 24, 01:29 AM (IST)

    Thats it for our coverage of this brilliant and entertaining game. We'll see you tomorrow for more live updates. 

  • Jun 24, 01:28 AM (IST)

    FULL TIME: And the referee blows the whistle, signaling the end of the game. 

    Heartbreak for the Swedes, as they need to beat Mexico to go ahead into the knockout rounds. And the Germans now go to their last group stage game against the Koreans with some hope, and some belief. And all because of one man: Toni Kroos! 

  • Jun 24, 01:24 AM (IST)

    90+5' What a shot by the German mid-fielder!! He redeems himself and pulls Germany up from the depths of despair!!! That was a beautiful curling finish, straigh into the top corner, from a difficult angle. 

  • Jun 24, 01:23 AM (IST)

    90+5' GOAL!!!!!!!! Kroos (GER)

    Germany 2 - 1 Sweden

  • Jun 24, 01:23 AM (IST)

    90+5' Last chance for Germany as they get a free kick right at the edge of the Swedish penalty box. 

  • Jun 24, 01:20 AM (IST)

    90+2' Brandt shoots!!!! The German attacker's shot comes off the side-post, and falls to Werner, whose touch sends the ball high over the cross-bar. 

  • Jun 24, 01:19 AM (IST)

    90' The fourth official signals 5 minutes to be added on. Germany press on. They desperately need the win. 

  • Jun 24, 01:18 AM (IST)

    90' Substitution for Sweden - Thelin: In ; Berg: Out

  • Jun 24, 01:17 AM (IST)

    88' WHAT A SAVE!! Olsen makes a brilliant save to deny Mario Gomez from a close range header!!! This could be a huge moment! Take nothing away from Gomez's attempt either. 

  • Jun 24, 01:16 AM (IST)

    87' Substitution for Germany - Brandt: In; Hector: Out

  • Jun 24, 01:12 AM (IST)

    83' What a save!! Neuer loses his balance as the ball is sent in to the German penalty area from the free kick. But the German sweeper keeper recovers just enough to punch the ball away for a corner. 

  • Jun 24, 01:11 AM (IST)

    82' Germany are down to 10 men as Jerome Boateng is sent off after seeing a second yellow card!! The referee took his time to reach that decision. 

  • Jun 24, 01:10 AM (IST)

    82' Second Yellow Card for Boateng (GER)  - Boateng Sent Off

  • Jun 24, 01:10 AM (IST)

    82' Berg is brought down by the touchline thanks to a sliding tackle from Boateng. This could eb trouble for the German. 

  • Jun 24, 01:09 AM (IST)

    81' Werner's casual attempt goes high. 

  • Jun 24, 01:08 AM (IST)

    80' Berg tries to chase a well crafted ball, but the linesman signals him to be offside. 

  • Jun 24, 01:07 AM (IST)

    79' Granqvist hurls himself in the way of another German attempt at the Swedish goal. 

  • Jun 24, 01:05 AM (IST)

    78' Substitution for Sweden - Guidetti: In ; Toivonen: Out

  • Jun 24, 01:04 AM (IST)

    76' Forseberg Shoots!  Sweden get a corner and the ball in is headed out of the German box. It falls to Forsberg, who takes a shot on the volley. But Neuer is there to catch it. 

  • Jun 24, 01:02 AM (IST)

    74' Subsitution for Sweden - Durmaz: In ; Claesson: Out

  • Jun 24, 01:01 AM (IST)

    73' Germany have possession again and are trying to hammer at Sweden. Granqvist almost scored an onwn goal trying to keep the Germans out. 

  • Jun 24, 12:59 AM (IST)

    71' The Swedes got back in them to intercept the ball from the Germans and launch their own counter, but Boateng decided to take one for the team and brought Toivonen down in the middle of the park. 

  • Jun 24, 12:58 AM (IST)

    71' Yellow Card for Boateng (GER)

  • Jun 24, 12:58 AM (IST)

    70' Kross has lost the ball again! Forsberga nd Berg co-ordinate with Larsson to make something happen for the Swedes. But  the Germans manage to contain the situation, and Neuer scops up the ball. Immediately, a German counter is on. 

  • Jun 24, 12:56 AM (IST)

    68' Gomez gets to the ball, chipped in to the box for him, but his attempt goes high from point blank range! Nonetheless, he will be relieved to know that the linesman had already signaled that to be an offside. 

  • Jun 24, 12:54 AM (IST)

    66' SHOT! Kimmich shoots towards goal from the wing, Gomez is unable to reach it, but the ball is dangerous enough to cause goal-keeper Olsen some problems. 

  • Jun 24, 12:53 AM (IST)

    65' More good work from Kimmich and Gomez sees Kroos set himself up for a shot which takes a deflection and earns Germany a corner. 

  • Jun 24, 12:51 AM (IST)

    63' Germany are still dominating possession, but they are finally beginning to do so like the Germany of old. They have been creating chance after chance in this half, and for the last few minutes Sweden just can't seem to get out of their box. 

  • Jun 24, 12:49 AM (IST)

    61' ALMOST! Reus is unable to connect with Kimmich's beautiful pass into the box, and the ball goes past Mario Gomez as well. The Swedish goal was wide open for the two German attackers. 

