'Generations will remember you': PM Modi's letter to Suresh Raina

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who retired from international cricket on August 15, the same day Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement, shared on social media a letter written to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The contribution of the two ace sportsmen in leading the Indian cricket team to multiple victories was duly recognised by the Prime Minister in his letters of appreciation.

In the note he wrote to Raina, PM Modi hailed his team spirit saying: "You played not for personal glory but for the glory of your team and the glory of India."

PM Modi further wrote in the letter: "You have lived and breathed cricket. Your interest in the sport began early in life, in the by-lanes of Muradnagar and subsequently found feet in the playgrounds of Lucknow. There on, what an eventful journey it has been, culminating in the most important honour of representing India - a country you love deeply - in all three forms of the game."

The cricketer took to Twitter to share the letter on August 21 and thanked the PM for his appreciation.



When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country’s PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!pic.twitter.com/l0DIeQSFh5

— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 21, 2020

Raina said: "When we play, we give our blood and sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country's PM."

The Prime Minister heaped praises on the retired cricketer abundantly saying not only would he be remembered for his batting but also for his "exemplary and inspiring" fielding.

He also spoke fondly of the 2011 World Cup quarter-finals match played between India and Australia at the Motera Stadium. Remembering Raina's outstanding performance in the match, PM Modi said: "India can never forget your inspiring role."

He added: "Generations will remember you not only as a fine batsman but also as a very useful bowler who the captain could turn to when the situation demanded. Your fielding was exemplary and inspiring. Some of the best catches in recent international cricket have your distinctive imprint. It would take days to count just the number of runs you have saved by your alertness on the field."

PM Modi also took note of Raina's outstanding T-20 career and said: "As a batsman, you especially distinguished yourself across all mediums and particularly in the newest form of the game, the T-20 cricket. This is not an easy format. In tune with our times, it requires quick fixes in double-quick time. Again, your promptness and speed were assets for this form."

Both Raina and Dhoni will continue to play the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2020 is due in September and will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.