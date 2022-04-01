English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Gautam Gambhir posts pics with 'skipper' MS Dhoni after LSG vs CSK IPL clash

    Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad and then the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning team.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
    Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni after the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings IPL clash. (Image: @gautamgambhir55/Twitter)

    Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni after the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings IPL clash. (Image: @gautamgambhir55/Twitter)


    Former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were seen engrossed in conversation after the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, a moment that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

    Gambhir is the mentor of the new IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. MS Dhoni, who led the Indian cricket team to victory in the 2011 World Cup in which Gambhir had a stellar innings, is the former captain of CSK.

    Gambhir shared two photos from their interaction on the Brabourne stadium ground, captioned: “It was nice catching up skipper!”


    Videos went viral too with Twitter reminiscing the former cricketers’ achievements during their two World Cup wins.

    Gambhir’s post went viral soon with a flurry of comments including a heart emoji from former team member Irfan Pathan.

    Gambhir and Dhoni were part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad and then the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning team. Irfan Pathan was the man of the match at the 2007 T20 World Cup finals where Gambhir had scored a spectacular 75-run knock.

    The IPL match between LSG and CSK went to the former. It was the Super Giants’ maiden IPL win and the image of an ecstatic Gambhir went viral after the match.

    Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in 2018 while Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #Gautam Gambhir #IPL #Lucknow Super Giants #MS Dhoni
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 05:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.