Gautam Gambhir posts pics with 'skipper' MS Dhoni after LSG vs CSK IPL clash

Former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were seen engrossed in conversation after the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, a moment that sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Gambhir is the mentor of the new IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. MS Dhoni, who led the Indian cricket team to victory in the 2011 World Cup in which Gambhir had a stellar innings, is the former captain of CSK.Gambhir shared two photos from their interaction on the Brabourne stadium ground, captioned: “It was nice catching up skipper!”
Made my #morning
Seeing these two legends together after so many years. All those worldCup memories hit hard#Dhoni #GautamGambhir #MSDhoni #ChennaiSuperKings #CSKvsLSG #CSK #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/qAJPUFLl84
— Kushagra Barjatya(@KushagraBarjat1) April 1, 2022
Gambhir’s post went viral soon with a flurry of comments including a heart emoji from former team member Irfan Pathan.
Gambhir and Dhoni were part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad and then the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning team. Irfan Pathan was the man of the match at the 2007 T20 World Cup finals where Gambhir had scored a spectacular 75-run knock.The IPL match between LSG and CSK went to the former. It was the Super Giants’ maiden IPL win and the image of an ecstatic Gambhir went viral after the match.
#GautamGambhir Owns CSK #CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/JXctOXgJy3
— Rudhra (@Gopi77639123) March 31, 2022
Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in 2018 while Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020.
Happy to see your Josh back sir @GautamGambhir #gautamgambhir #LucknowSuperGiants #LSGvsCSK pic.twitter.com/EVJAK4xmJ3
— Madhu desadi (@Madhudesadi) March 31, 2022