Gautam Gambhir posts pics with 'skipper' MS Dhoni after LSG vs CSK IPL clash

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni after the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings IPL clash. (Image: @gautamgambhir55/Twitter)

Former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were seen engrossed in conversation after the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, a moment that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Gambhir is the mentor of the new IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. MS Dhoni, who led the Indian cricket team to victory in the 2011 World Cup in which Gambhir had a stellar innings, is the former captain of CSK.

Gambhir shared two photos from their interaction on the Brabourne stadium ground, captioned: “It was nice catching up skipper!”

Videos went viral too with Twitter reminiscing the former cricketers’ achievements during their two World Cup wins.

Gambhir’s post went viral soon with a flurry of comments including a heart emoji from former team member Irfan Pathan.

Gambhir and Dhoni were part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad and then the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning team. Irfan Pathan was the man of the match at the 2007 T20 World Cup finals where Gambhir had scored a spectacular 75-run knock.