Game worn Air Jordans, Fifa Jules Rimet Trophy among sports memorabilia up for sale at December auction

It seems the world’s hunger for Air Jordan sneakers is insatiable.

In May, a pair of signed, game-worn Air Jordans sold for a record $560,000 at an auction in New York.

Now there is yet another chance to acquire AJs worn by the basketball legend. Sotheby’s & Goldin Auctions are conducting a sale of over 100 lots of rare sports goods, for which bids will be accepted till December 7. The collection is called ‘A Century of Champions’.

Representative image of Air Jordan shoes

Up for grabs are three pairs of AJs. All of them are likely to fetch at least a half a million dollars. In fact, the most prized among them, the AJ Dunk Sole used by Jordan in the 1985-86 season, is expected to go for $800,000. The pair is extremely rare, one of just five in the world. It is also autographed by Jordan. The shoes were made with a ‘PS’ code, which stands for ‘Player Sample’ and meaning it was not for sale for masses.

Another item with a lot of history in the collection is the Jules Rimet Trophy, although it is the one given to Pele as an individual by Fifa and not a similar trophy that was presented to Brazil for winning the World Cup for the third time in 1970.

Queen Elizabeth II presenting the Jules Rimet trophy to 1966 World Cup winning England captain Bobby Moore.

That particular trophy remains one of the eternal mysteries in football. It was stolen in Brazil, then found by a dog named Pickles in England. But there are doubts whether what Pickles discovered was the authentic trophy.

Pele too was presented his trophy after the 1970 World Cup. The foot high piece, with several artistic flourishes, is expected to fetch $600,000-$800,000.

The other lots on auction include photos and mementoes signed by Muhammad Ali and baseball bats, uniforms and silverware belonging to Hall of Famers such as Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle.