WATCH: Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi take the Frying Pan Challenge

On April 12, legendary Indian tennis player Leander Paes posted a clubbed video on Twitter of himself trading tennis shots alongside his former partner-turned-distant foe Mahesh Bhupathi.

The funny video was cleverly edited by Paes showing the Grand Slam-winning duo take up the 'Frying pan Challenge', volleying the tennis ball with a frying pan to a wall.

'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' from the iconic Bollywood film Sholay was picked as background music. Tennis fans around the nation, who have been eagerly waiting for the duo to call truce, were overjoyed by this little video.



For all those who wanted to see us playing together... @Maheshbhupathi pic.twitter.com/i1gmdfbDAZ

— Leander Paes (@Leander) April 12, 2020

"For all those who wanted to see us playing together," Paes wrote along with that post.

"Bravo.. finally getting Tech Savvy in your old age @Leander" Bhupathi replied.

This all began with Paes starting a 'Frying pan Challenge' on Twitter.

"Here's a challenge for you guys while we're in lockdown! How many can you do? I'm challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the Frying Pan Challenge, tag me, and I'll share the best few!" Paes had tweeted along with the video of him hitting no-look volleys with a frying pan.

Bhupathi, who had partnered Paes in men's doubles for many years in the past, was astonished by his former partner's challenge. Quoting the video put on ATP Twitter handle, Bhupathi wrote, "Man can volley with anything."

Bhupathi then contributed to the challenge with a smaller frying pan, saying: "@Leander here you go, I tried your no look, talking to the camera version but I don't have that kind of skill so I went down in size to a mini frying pan to make it challenging."

"You've always had mad skills and I remember that volley winning us a few Grand Slams," Paes tweeted in reply to Bhupathi.

Fans who grew up savouring the elite level partnership between the two have been campaigning for the team to reunite for the 2021 Olympics. While Paes is yet to call curtains on his career, Bhupathi retired in 2016 but recently served as the non-playing captain of India's Davis Cup team.

Bhupathi has won three of his four Grand Slam doubles titles with Paes. The pair have had a history of problems between them with a lot said about their dwindling relationship off the court. With the coronavirus pandemic enforcing a nationwide lockdown, fans of the sport are delighted to see their yesteryear icons burying the hatchet and coming closer using social media.