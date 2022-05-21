French Open: Novak Djokovic wants that 21st title. Nadal, Alcaraz are his two main obstacles

It’s been more than a decade-and-a-half since he first won the title in 2005 that Rafael Nadal will go into the French Open at Roland Garros that starts Monday not as the overwhelming favourite. Seventeen years is a long time in an intensely physical sport—all of which he has spent in the top 10 rankings—but 2022 will be slightly different.

Nadal will obviously be one of the favourites, if not THE favourite, for the title. He has won there 13 times, with 2020 being the latest, and it would surprise no one if he took a 14th. But over the last few years, much has changed.

For one, his body has undergone too many surgeries, taken too many beatings and failed to defeat the process of ageing. If anyone, Rafa could have played on and won at Roland Garros till the age of 100, but now it’s seeming like that may not happen.

His losses in recent times, to Denis Shapovalov in Rome, Carlos Alcaraz in Madrid, and Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells is an indicator that Nadal is not operating at his best. Albeit the Fritz loss came when he was injured—forcing him to take a six-week break in March-April—it also ended a career-best start to a season, a 20-match winning streak, titles at Melbourne, the Australian Open and Acapulco. His results since his return from the break show cracks in an ability that made him near-invincible on clay courts.

At 35, if Nadal wins the French Open, he would become the oldest champion—Andres Gimeno was 34 when he won in 1972. That’s usually the kind of challenge he likes.

His main rival, also trying to overtake Nadal’s 21 Grand Slam mark, is Novak Djokovic, who has had a year of turbulence. After being thrown out of the Australian Open for not being vaccinated, Djokovic would want to make amends in Paris. For one, he leads Nadal 30-28 in head-to-head meetings. The last time they played, at the Roland Garros last year, Djokovic won the semi-final match.

The world No.1 is already warmed up for Roland Garros with a title in Rome, his first of the year. Unlike Nadal, the Serbian did not have a great start to the season, losing to 123rd ranked Jiri Vesely in Dubai, 46th Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Monte Carlo, No. 8 Andrey Rublev in Belgrade and Alcaraz in Madrid.

But the Australian Open rebuff must have stung, denying him a chance at the 21st Grand Slam, a number that Nadal got to first. Djokovic, a person with a keen sense of history, will want that number and more as he tries to cement his place as the greatest male player of all time. That makes him the person to beat in the French Open, the player with most at stake and, therefore, most to lose.

The third contender is the man who beat both Nadal and Djokovic in Madrid, before taking out No. 3 Alexander Zverev. The 19-year-old Alcaraz has drawn comparisons with Nadal—both are from Spain and have similarities in career trajectories in their teens—making him the most exciting men’s player in some time. While the next-gen of players, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Zverev, among others kept trying to get past the dominant trio of Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer for the longest time, Alcaraz may be the one to sneak past. He is yet to prove himself across stages, but his rapid ascent into the top 10 of rankings has made him the man to watch. Alcaraz is already seeded six, having started the year ranked 32.

“Carlos will continue to climb,” his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero told the ATP website. “Right now, he’s a bit like Son Goku (from Dragonball Z), when he started to transform and then lost power. It’s a little joke I have with him. But it’s true that those peaks at such a high level are because he’s a dynamic player who can do a lot of things on court and on any surface.”

The beauty of the French Open draw announced on Friday is such that all three men are in the same side, which means Djokovic and Nadal could face in the quarter-finals while Alcaraz could be against Zverev—pitching the winner of these two matches against each other in the semi-finals. So any of the top three favourites would have to beat the other two just to reach the final.

If Nadal’s 20-match winning streak earlier this year was fascinating, Iga Swiatek is riding a 28-match undefeated run from the time she unexpectedly became the world No. 1 following Ashleigh Barty’s retirement. She has won 42 of the last 43 sets she has played and has triumphed in five successive tournaments. Swiatek’s last defeat was in Dubai in February to Jelena Ostapenko.

“It’s sort of like watching a lion on the savannah, stalking a zebra,” tennis analyst Mary Carillo said to the WTA site about Swiatek.

Such is her domination that in the current rankings, she has almost double the number of points, over 7,000, to the second-ranked player Barbora Krejcikova, also the defending French Open champion.

The last and only time she won at the Roland Garros, the Polish player was an unknown teenager in 2020, her first WTA-level title. Nearly 20 months later, she is an overwhelming favourite.

Only five former champions will be in the draw this year, in the absence of Barty and Serena Williams. “But Iga is totally sitting in the driver’s seat. It’s Swiatek against the field,” former champions Martina Navratilova told the WTA.