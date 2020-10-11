French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to clinch title, equals Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slams

Spaniard Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets to extend his unbeaten run in French Open finals, winning his 13th tournament at Roland Garros.

The historic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win was also a historic 20th Grand Slam title for Nadal, tying Roger Federer's record for the most men's singles crowns.

This was the third time Nadal beat Djokovic at Roland Garros in Paris to secure the title. Nadal also bettered his head-to-head against the Serbian World No. 1 in Grand Slam finals, now trailing 12-15.