App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

French Open 2020 organisers to allow fans up to 60% of usual capacity to attend

Giudicelli explained that it meant about 20,000 spectators are expected during the early stages of the two-week claycourt Grand Slam, and about 10,000 on the day of the final.

Reuters

Up to 60% of the usual capacity will be allowed inside the Roland Garros grounds for the 2020 edition of the French Open amid the COVID-19 crisis, organisers said on Thursday.

French federation president Bernard Giudicelli told a news conference that on the main courts, a maximum of four people could sit together with an empty seat between groups.

On the other courts, one seat out of two will be empty when the main tournament starts on September 27.

Close

Giudicelli explained that it meant about 20,000 spectators are expected during the early stages of the two-week claycourt Grand Slam, and about 10,000 on the day of the final.

related news

Those numbers could change if the French government revises its social distancing rules.

"We went for the responsible option," said Giudicelli, who added that wearing a protective mask would be mandatory for people on the move inside the grounds while it would only be recommended for people sitting courtside.

"Should the situation evolve in the right direction, new tickets would be available in September," Giudicelli added.

In case stricter measures would have to be imposed, there will be draw held to decide which tickets will be cancelled.

The FFT added that the COVD-19 protocols for players and staff was still being drafted.

The French Open was postponed from its usual May-June dates to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected almost 11 million people and claimed more than half a million lives globally.

The U.S. Open is being held without any spectators in attendance in New York from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

 
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #French Open #Sports #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.