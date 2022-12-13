 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
France v Morocco World Cup 2022: Kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST

France play Morocco in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday.

France's Aurelien Tchouameni, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Capacity: 68,895

Odds (after 90 minutes)

France win: 1/2